Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

SPORT

Denmark’s World Cup gear ‘toned down’ as Hummel protests against Qatar

Denmark will wear a "toned down" kit at this year's World Cup in protest at Qatar's human rights record, sportswear maker Hummel said Wednesday, setting off a furious response from the Gulf state.

Published: 29 September 2022 09:40 CEST
Denmark’s World Cup gear 'toned down' as Hummel protests against Qatar
Danish men's national team players Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (L) and Kasper Dolberg sporting the team's new 'toned down' kit during the UEFA Nations League match against France in Copenhagen on September 25th. Photo: FRANCK FIFE / AFP

Qatar’s organising committee accused Hummel of “trivialising” the country’s efforts to improve conditions for migrant workers and called on the Danish football federation, DBU, to intervene.

The logo of the Danish sportswear brand and the Danish national badge are both barely visible on the shirts designed for the World Cup that starts on November 20th.

Several competing nations and rights groups have criticised Qatar’s rights record and FIFA for allowing the event to be held in the conservative Muslim state where homosexuality is illegal.

Hummel wrote in a post on Instagram that the new jerseys were “a protest against Qatar and its human rights record.

“We don’t wish to be visible during a tournament that has cost thousands of people their lives,” the company said in social media posts that referred to reports of casualties among migrant labourers working on Qatar’s mega infrastructure projects.

“We support the Danish national team all the way, but that isn’t the same as supporting Qatar as a host nation,” it said.

In addition to the main red strip and a second jersey in white, a black and grey third strip was a sign of “mourning”, the kit company said.

Denmark’s training jerseys will carry “critical messages” after the two sponsors agreed to have their logos replaced. 

Qatar’s World Cup organisers, the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, gave a stern response that highlighted “significant reforms to the labour system” to protect workers and “ensuring improved living conditions for them.”

The committee added that there has been “robust and transparent dialogue” with the Danish federation, the DBU, that had led to “a better understanding of the progress made”.

“We dispute Hummel’s claim that this tournament has cost thousands of people their lives. Furthermore, we whole-heartedly reject the trivialising (of) our genuine commitment to protect the health and safety of the 30,000 workers who built FIFA World Cup stadiums and other tournament projects.”

Qatar says that only three labourers died in work-related accidents during the construction of the eight stadiums in the Doha region. It has been accused of under reporting deaths on wider construction however.

The committee said Qatar’s reforms had been “recognised” by some international human rights groups “as a model that has accelerated progress and improved lives”.

“Like every country, progress on these issues is a journey without a finish line, and Qatar is committed to that journey,” said the statement.

“We urge the DBU to accurately convey the outcome of their extensive communication and work with the Supreme Committee, and to ensure that this is accurately communicated to their partners at Hummel.”

Qatar has also been criticised for its treatment of the LGBTQ community. 

England captain Harry Kane has said he will wear a “OneLove” armband during the World Cup as part of a Dutch campaign to take a stand against discrimination.

France, Belgium, Germany, Norway, Sweden, Wales and Switzerland are also supporting the campaign.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

MONEY

Danish tax minister wants to ban celebrities from gambling ads

Tax minister Jeppe Bruus says he wants to put an end to celebrity appearances in commercials for betting companies.

Published: 6 September 2022 14:30 CEST
Danish tax minister wants to ban celebrities from gambling ads

High-profile Danes such as Game of Thrones actor Pilou Asbæk and former national team footballer Brian Laudrup have appeared in betting ads, a practice the country’s tax minister said he wants to stop.

In a social media post, Bruus said he wants to forbid “famous sportspeople and other authorities” from appearing in betting ads.

“We must protect our children and young people from betting. Many children and young people get into financial difficulties because of gambling. That trend must be reversed,” he wrote.

In comments to broadcaster TV2 News on Monday evening, Bruus said that the government will this week begin negotiations with other parties over new measures that can help reduce gambling addiction.

A tax ministry report, published earlier this year, showed that just under 480,000 people aged between 18 and 79 in Denmark experience gambling problems in 2021. The number is twice as high as in 2016.

Last month, Bruus said he wants to ban betting commercials for 15 minutes before and after sports broadcasts on television.

“The most important thing is that we stop the mixing together of betting advertisements and sport on television. A football match is covered in adverts before, during and after. That must be forbidden,” the minister said.

SHOW COMMENTS