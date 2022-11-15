Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

EQUALITY

Denmark coach says team will ‘focus on football’ in Qatar

Denmark's head coach Kasper Hjulmand said the team would 'focus on football' in Qatar, after FIFA rejected the country's request to wear special jerseys advocating human rights at training.

Published: 15 November 2022 09:57 CET
Denmark coach says team will 'focus on football' in Qatar
Danish men's national team coach Kasper Hjulmand and captain Simon Kjær speak to media on Monday. Photo: Claus Bech/Ritzau Scanpix

Speaking to reporters on the eve of the Danish squad’s departure for the World Cup, Hjulmand said that they had as a group “decided we will focus on football.”

“Now we are here, the day before we travel, and for us our expectations are that we land and we do our job,” Hjulmand said.

Last week FIFA denied the Danish request to be allowed wear jerseys bearing the message “Human Rights for All” during training sessions in Qatar.

“We won’t be wearing that jersey at all,” Jakob Jensen, CEO of the Danish Football Association (DBU) told AFP Monday

READ ALSO: Denmark will not send representative to Qatar World Cup unless new government in place

Jensen said that while FIFA’s decision not to allow the jerseys had followed “standard procedure” he added they believed the message “was not very political because this should be a statement that everybody could support.”

Qatar has faced criticism for its human rights record in the treatment of foreign workers on major infrastructure projects for the World Cup and over women’s and LGBTQ rights.

At the same time Jensen echoed the sentiment of Hjulmand.

“The players are here to play football, they’re dreaming of winning the World Cup, they should be able to focus on playing,” Jensen said, adding that it was then up to him “and the leadership of the Danish FA to have the discussions on Human Rights.”

“They are absolutely free to express themselves, some of them did, but it’s also OK that some of them just want to focus on football,” he said.

FIFA, which prohibits all political messages, earlier in November urged teams to “focus on football” and not to drag it “into every ideological or political battle”.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

DIPLOMATIC RELATIONS

Denmark will not send representative to Qatar World Cup unless new government in place

Denmark will not send an official representative to the FIFA World Cup in Qatar because it currently only has a caretaker government, an acting minister has confirmed.

Published: 14 November 2022 12:13 CET
Denmark will not send representative to Qatar World Cup unless new government in place

Caretaker minister for culture Ane Halsboe-Jørgensen told news wire Ritzau that no decision would be taken to send an official to Qatar by the acting government.

Denmark held parliamentary elections on November 1st and talks between parties to form the next government are likely to become protracted.

“Focus right now is on forming a new government. In the meantime, Denmark will not be officially represented during the World Cup in Qatar,” Halsboe-Jørgensen said.

The royal family, which follows the line of the government, will likewise not send any representative to Qatar for now, head of communications Lene Balleby told Ritzau.

Last week, Halsboe-Jørgensen told media in Denmark that she did not intend to go to Qatar in her own role as caretaker minister.

That stance applies to all official Danish representation, she has since confirmed.

That means ambassadors and diplomats will not represent Denmark at the controversial tournament unless the situation changes following the formation of a new government.

SHOW COMMENTS