EQUALITY

FIFA forbids Danish World Cup squad from wearing pro-human rights message

FIFA have rejected a bid by Denmark's World Cup squad to wear pro-human rights shirts in training, the Danish football federation (DBU) said Thursday.

Published: 11 November 2022 15:58 CET
Denmark's squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup is presented during an event in Copenhagen earlier this week. A bid by the Danish team to wear training gear displaying an anti-discrimination message has been vetoes by FIFA. Photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix

World football’s governing body dismissed the Danish request to be allowed wear jerseys bearing the message “Human Rights for All”, a spokesman for the DBU told AFP.

The DBU disputes that it is a political message but will comply with the FIFA decision to avoid fines and sanctions, they said.

Qatar has faced criticism for its human rights record on the treatment of foreign workers on major infrastructure projects for the World Cup and on women’s and LGBTQ rights.

Long hostile to the organisation of the World Cup in Qatar, the Danish federation had wanted to be at the forefront of the defence of human rights during the tournament which kicks off on November 20th.

“We have sent a request to FIFA, but the response is negative. We regret that, but we have to take it into account,” DBU director Jakob Jensen told Danish agency Ritzau.

The federation had previously announced that training shirts would display “critical messages”, with two sponsors — national lottery Danske Spil and bank Arbejdernes Landsbank — agreeing to have their logos replaced.

“For me, this is a jersey with a very simple message about universal human rights,” Jensen added.

FIFA, which prohibits all political messages, last week urged teams to “focus on football” and not to drag it “into every ideological or political battle”.

On the official jerseys of the Scandinavian country during the competition, its equipment supplier Hummel also dimmed its logos in a sign of “protest” against the Qatari authorities.

Homosexuality is illegal in the Gulf state and captains from a number of leading European countries, including England, France and Germany, will wear armbands in rainbow colours with the message “One Love” in an anti-discrimination campaign.

READ ALSO: Denmark’s World Cup gear ‘toned down’ as Hummel protests against Qatar

Denmark has more women in parliament than ever before

Over 44 percent of Denmark’s elected members of parliament are women, the highest proportion in the country’s history.

Published: 3 November 2022 15:28 CET
Denmark is approaching equal representation between men and women in parliament with 79 women elected to parliament during Tuesday’s election.

The number corresponds to 44.13 percent of the total 179 seats, news wire Ritzau reports.

Previously, the highest percentage of women in parliament was 39.1 percent. This occurred at both the 2011 and 2019 elections. As such, Tuesday’s result brings representation for women over 40 percent for the first time.

According to Ritzau’s count, 79 women and 100 men will make up the 179 lawmakers in the newly-elected parliament.

Denmark elected women to parliament for the first time in 1918, when four women – Karen Ankersted, Mathilde Malling Hauschultz (both Conservative party), Helga Larsen (Social Democrats) and Elna Munch (Social Liberals) made history as the first female Danish MPs.

Acting Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen received the most votes of any candidate of all genders running in the 2022 election. Frederiksen was voted for personally by 60,837 people.

A total of 1,014 candidates competed for the 179 seats in parliament. 389 were women.

Ritzau notes that its count does not take into account that some candidates may identify as a different gender than the one on their birth records.

