Denmark will not send representative to Qatar World Cup unless new government in place

Caretaker minister for culture Ane Halsboe-Jørgensen told news wire Ritzau that no decision would be taken to send an official to Qatar by the acting government.

Denmark held parliamentary elections on November 1st and talks between parties to form the next government are likely to become protracted.

“Focus right now is on forming a new government. In the meantime, Denmark will not be officially represented during the World Cup in Qatar,” Halsboe-Jørgensen said.

The royal family, which follows the line of the government, will likewise not send any representative to Qatar for now, head of communications Lene Balleby told Ritzau.

Last week, Halsboe-Jørgensen told media in Denmark that she did not intend to go to Qatar in her own role as caretaker minister.

That stance applies to all official Danish representation, she has since confirmed.

That means ambassadors and diplomats will not represent Denmark at the controversial tournament unless the situation changes following the formation of a new government.