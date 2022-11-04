Read news from:
What do we know so far about Danish government talks?

Talks between caretaker Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and representatives from Denmark's 11 other parliamentary parties got underway on Friday, as Frederiksen attempts to make a deal for her desired composition of government.

Published: 4 November 2022 12:11 CET
Lars Løkke Rasmussen arrives at Marienborg in his campaign car. Photo: Ólafur Steinar Rye Gestsson/Ritzau Scanpix

Moderate party leader Lars Løkke Rasmussen left talks with caretaker PM Mette Frederiksen on Friday without giving away any clue as to their content.

Frederiksen is leading negotiations to form a new government after her Social Democratic party gained the largest vote share in Tuesday’s election, and the ‘red bloc’ group of left-wing parties took a slim one-seat majority.

After leaving talks, Rasmussen passed press outside the PM’s residence Marienborg without taking questions.

Like Rasmussen, Frederiksen has stated she would prefer the new government to cross the political centre and include parties from both the left and right, or the ‘red’ and ‘blue’ blocs.

Rasmussen, who was prime minister as leader of the Liberal party in 2009-11 and 2015-19, has not stated his preferred PM in a centrist coalition.

During the election campaign, he said he wanted a judicial review of the Frederiksen government’s 2020 mink scandal as a precondition for backing a new government led by the Social Democratic leader.

An independent commission has already strongly rebuked Frederiksen and leading officials over the events.

Since Tuesday’s election, which saw a knife-edge majority go to left wing parties in a tense finale, Rasmussen has adjusted his position, saying he would not press for a judicial review of the mink scandal if there was not an overall majority for it in parliament.

Because the green Alternative party supports a judicial review along with the blue bloc, Rasmussen could still give it a majority if he places the Moderates in favour. This would mean he could demand the review in return for putting Frederiksen at the head of government.

As part of the process by which Frederiksen will attempt to land a deal to form government, she will meet with each of the other 11 parties elected into parliament during negotiations on Friday.

Because parties are invited in order of their vote share, the Liberal (Venstre) party was first in line, followed by the Moderates.

The caretaker PM will subsequently speak to representatives from the Socialist People’s Party (SF), Denmark Democrats, Liberal Alliance, Conservatives, Red Green Alliance, Social Liberals, Nye Borgerlige and Danish People’s Party, in that order.

She will also speak to each of the four North Atlantic members of parliament.

Like the Social Democrats, the Social Liberal and Moderate parties both favour a central coalition government. The left-wing SF, Red Green Alliance and Alternative parties each want a red bloc government.

Negotiations following the 2019 election took 20 days before an agreement was found through which SF, the Social Liberals and Red Green Alliance were able to agree to a minority Social Democratic government.

The agreement consisted of a so-called ‘principle paper’ or forståelsespapir which set out a the direction in which the Social Democrats would govern with the backing of the other three parties.

There is no guarantee a deal will be reached as quickly this time around given the much narrower red bloc majority, Frederiksen’s preference for a central coalition and the influential role which could be played out by Rasmussen.

IMMIGRATION

Could a centrist government change Danish asylum plan?

Acting Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen is leading negotiations to form a new Danish government which she wants to encompass the political centre. That could mean working with parties critical of the Social Democratic plan to process asylum seekers in Rwanda.

Published: 3 November 2022 16:52 CET
Could a centrist government change Danish asylum plan?

Frederiksen, now the caretaker PM after her government stepped down on Thursday, is currently leading negotiations to form a new Danish government.

The Social Democratic party leader is in a strong position going into talks after the ‘red bloc’ of left-wing parties won a single-seat majority in Tuesday’s election.

She has confirmed she will seek to form a government across the centre, in line with a pre-election pledge.

“What we will being doing, completely practically, is to invite all parliamentary parties and naturally also the North Atlantic mandates to Marienborg on Friday. The parties will be invited in order according to size,” she told broadcasterTV2.

Senior political editor with TV2 Hans Redder has noted that there are several potential combinations of parties – involving the centrist Moderates (‘M’), the centre-right Liberals (‘V’), the centre-left Social Liberals (‘RV’) and the social democratic Socialist People’s Party (SF) that could give Frederiksen a workable centrist majority.

The Liberals, normally the main opposition party to a red bloc government, are unlikely to govern with Frederiksen, according to an expert.

“There will be negotiations, and the Liberals will come to these negotiations, but they will not last very long,” political scientist Rune Stubager, a professor at Aarhus University, said at a press briefing on Wednesday.

This leaves the Moderates, Social Liberals and SF.

Reaching an agreement with one or more of these parties could force the government to reconsider its divisive plan to set up an asylum facility in Rwanda.

Lars Løkke Rasmussen, leader of the Moderates, believes international blowback for a centre in Rwanda would be serious, he said in a TV2 debate prior to the election, while the Social Liberals have said they won’t support a government that moves forward with the project.

“The Social Liberals have said they do not want to support any government continuing the plans to work to send asylum seekers to Rwanda,” Stubager said.

The issue has “been lurking in the discussions” during the election campaign, he said.

The government – now the caretaker government – is “allegedly rather close” to closing a deal with Rwanda for the asylum facility, Stubager said.

“The question is, to what extent [the Rwanda plan] is realistic and whether any refugees will eventually end up in Rwanda, that remains to be seen – there’s a lot of scepticism about that,” he said.

The Social Liberals are “very much opposed to this and they have said that they will not support a government that even continues working with these plans,” he said.

“That will be one of the tough issues for the negotiations that will now go on,” he said.

Moving part of Denmark’s refugee system offshore to a non-EU country – confirmed in 2021 as Rwanda – is a long-term objective of Denmark’s Social Democratic government.

The plans entail Denmark sending asylum seekers to Rwanda, where their cases would be processed by Danish authorities, instead of allowing them to live in Denmark.

The government has said the plan will reduce people smuggling to Europe and thereby help to reform what it calls a “broken” European asylum system.

Negotiations between the two countries over the specifics of such an arrangement remain ongoing.

On Monday, newspaper Jyllands-Posten reported it had obtained internal government documents that appear to counter politicians’ assessments of Rwanda as a suitable location for an offshore asylum centre.

An initial analysis produced by the Danish government in June 2021 showed grave concerns from agency staffers before the government announced plans for a Danish ‘reception center’ for refugees in Rwanda, according to the report.

“There are reports of torture, inhuman and degrading treatment of detainees in the custody of the authorities. There are no reports that the [Rwandan] government has initiated investigations into these matters,” a Ministry of Immigration and Integration document states according to Jyllands-Posten’s report.

