Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

2022 DANISH ELECTION

How two Greenland seats ensured last-minute Danish red bloc majority

The counting of votes in Denmark's parliamentary election went up to the wire last night, with the "red" bloc reaching 88 mandates out of 90, until the final count of two Greenland mandates secured them a majority.

Published: 2 November 2022 11:44 CET
Aaja Chemnitz from IA on an election campaign poster in Greenland, 1st November 2022
Aaja Chemnitz from IA received 21.7 percent of the vote in Tuesday's parliamentary election and secured one of two Greenland mandates in Danish parliament. Photo: Christian Klindt Sølbeck/Ritzau Scanpix

The Social Democratic party Siumut and the left-wing party Inuit Ataqatigiit (IA), received most votes in Greenland, giving the red bloc a majority in Danish parliament at the eleventh hour.

Mette Frederiksen’s five-party red bloc had looked set to lose its majority as vote counting wore on throughout Tuesday evening. But as the last votes were tallied, the bloc finally reached the 87 seats it needed in mainland Denmark.

It was the North Atlantic mandates that ultimately pushed the red bloc over the edge — one of the Faroe Islands’ two seats and both of Greenland’s.  

The Greenlandic election website showed early on Wednesday morning that all votes had been counted. Aaja Chemnitz from IA received 21.7 percent of the vote. Aki-Mathilda Høegh-Dam from Siumut got 33.7 percent. 

This is almost twice as many votes as in the 2019 parliamentary election, according to the Greenlandic Broadcasting Corporation KNR.

The parties IA and Siumut are the largest when it comes to Greenlandic representation in Danish Parliament. Both parties have secured the two parliamentary mandates in Greenland for the last six elections.

There has only been one time, in 1979, that Siumut has not secured one of the two mandates.  IA first entered Danish Parliament in 2001 and has been there ever since. 

The third largest party in this year’s election was the Democrats, who got 18.5 percent of the vote. Naleraq got 12.2 percent, Atassut 3.6 percent, while 0.9 percent of the Greenlandic votes went to others.

A total of 19,734 Greenlanders cast their vote on Tuesday, out of a total of 41,305 who were eligible to vote. This is a turnout of 47.8 percent.

READ MORE:

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

2022 DANISH ELECTION

Danish government steps down to allow PM to negotiate after slim election win

A day after scoring a narrow election victory, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen tendered her resignation on Wednesday to begin the process of forming a new, broader government.

Published: 2 November 2022 13:16 CET
Danish government steps down to allow PM to negotiate after slim election win

Accustomed to leading minority governments, the Social Democrats — the largest party in parliament with 50 of 179 seats — now want to govern across the traditional left-right divide.

The prime minister presented her government’s resignation in order “to enter into negotiations to form a broader government and that will probably take a while,” political scientist Rune Stubager, a professor at Aarhus University, told AFP.

Frederiksen’s left-wing bloc, which includes five parties plus three seats from the autonomous territories Greenland and the Faroe Islands, won a majority of 90 seats, compared to 73 for the right and far-right, and 16 for the centre.

The outgoing prime minister met Queen Margrethe to hand in her resignation at 11am, which formally set the ball rolling for her to start negotiations with other party leaders on the make-up of the new government, which is expected to take a few weeks.

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen at Amalienborg on Wednesday 2nd November 2022

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen arrives at Amalienborg to meet Queen Margrethe on Wednesday 2nd November 2022. Photo: Henning Bagger/Ritzau Scanpix

Having led the Social Democrats to their best election outcome since 2001, gaining two seats and securing over 27 percent of the vote, Frederiksen enters the negotiations from a position of strength.

“Social democracy had its best election in over 20 years,” Frederiksen said in a speech to campaign supporters early Wednesday. “We are a party for all of Denmark,” she added.

However, producing the broad government that she wishes for, will be difficult.

“This is going to be very, very troublesome. Whether it can be done, we don’t know, but we are trying everything we can”, Frederiksen said on Wednesday.

Frederiksen encouraged the parties not to make ultimatums and to instead try to lean in to each other.

“If it is to be possible, it will require parties that have traditionally sat opposite each other to sit at the same table. If it is to be possible, it will require trust, time and compromise.

“There is no one here who will have all their wishes fulfilled. We wouldn’t get that either, even if we all went into government with each other,”  Frederiksen said.

Broken dreams

Up until the final moments of the vote count, it appeared as though the left bloc would lose its majority, a scenario which would have made the newly formed centrist Moderates party kingmaker.

But Frederiksen’s photo-finish win scuppered the hopes of former two-time prime minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen, who founded the Moderates just months earlier.

The party won more than nine percent of votes and Lokke Rasmussen insisted he wanted to be “the bridge” between the left and right.

“The dream lasted only a couple of hours,” daily Jyllands-Posten concluded. “Now, in theory, Mette can do without Lars Lokke,” the newspaper added.

Despite this, the Moderates “will be part of these negotiations” and could even be able to secure cabinet posts if they are willing to “compromise sufficiently”, Rune Stubager, a professor at Aarhus University, told AFP.

“But I don’t think they will because they will then be vulnerable to critique from the right-wing parties,” he said. Frederiksen “may then switch to a plan B, which I think is more realistic” — a coalition government with various parties on the left.

In principle, the Social Democrats are not dependent on the blue bloc and have the option of forming a government with the red bloc alone.

However Jakob Ellemann-Jensen, leader of the biggest right-wing party Venstre, has not completely dismissed co-operations.

“I have a hard time seeing it. But I understand people’s intuitive love for such a central government, because they like it when politicians cooperate. But we don’t have to sit in government together to cooperate.

“You have to make an effort, and that’s what I’m saying, I want to. I want to lean into this. I have entered politics to make a difference. The mandates we still have, however, must have the greatest possible weight”, he said.

‘Zero refugees’

While Frederiksen’s government was largely hailed for its handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, the election ended up being triggered by the “mink crisis”.

The affair has embroiled Denmark since the government decided in November 2020 to cull the country’s 15 million minks over fears of a mutated strain of the novel coronavirus.

The decision turned out to be illegal, and the Social Liberal party propping up Frederiksen’s minority government threatened to topple it unless she called early elections to regain voters’ confidence.

The Social Liberals paid a price for the gamble, losing nine of their 16 seats.

Broad consensus for Denmark’s restrictive migration policy left the issue largely absent from the election campaign, but it could resurge in government negotiations.

Advocating a “zero refugee” policy, the Social Democratic government has been working on setting up a centre to house asylum seekers in Rwanda while their applications are processed. The Social Liberal Party is opposed to the plan.

“It will be very difficult for the Social Democrats to turn soft or to the left on immigration, because that has been a very pivotal point in their strategy over the past five, six years,” Stubager said. “So to give up on that would have dramatic consequences for them.”

Danish politics have been heavily influenced by the far-right in recent decades, but three populist parties together won just 14.4 percent of votes and are not expected to play a key role in the upcoming negotiations.

The anti-immigration Danish People’s Party, which until a few years ago hovered above 20 percent, fell to 2.6 percent, its worst result since entering parliament in 1998.

A new party founded by former immigration minister Inger Stojberg, the Denmark Democrats, instead won 8.1 percent giving them 14 seats on a platform of less centralisation, less influence from Europe and fewer immigrants.

READ MORE: Why was turnout down in 2022 Danish election?

SHOW COMMENTS