Why was turnout down in 2022 Danish election?
81.4 percent of eligible voters went to the polls in Tuesday's parliamentary election, which is the lowest turnout in more than 30 years, according to KMD, the IT company responsible for the official counting of the election results.
Published: 2 November 2022 10:41 CET
Voting in Aalborghallen for Denmark's parliamentary election on Tuesday 1st November 2022. Photo: Henning Bagger/Ritzau Scanpix
LATEST: Denmark’s left bloc clings to power after razor-thin election win
Denmark's left-wing bloc led by Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen reached out to the centre for broader collaboration on Wednesday after winning a one-seat majority in a nail-biter general election.
Published: 1 November 2022 20:20 CET
Updated: 2 November 2022 08:32 CET
