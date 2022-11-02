Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

2022 DANISH ELECTION

Why was turnout down in 2022 Danish election?

81.4 percent of eligible voters went to the polls in Tuesday's parliamentary election, which is the lowest turnout in more than 30 years, according to KMD, the IT company responsible for the official counting of the election results.

Published: 2 November 2022 10:41 CET
Voting in Aalborghallen for Denmark's parliamentary election on Tuesday 1st November 2022.
Voting in Aalborghallen for Denmark's parliamentary election on Tuesday 1st November 2022. Photo: Henning Bagger/Ritzau Scanpix

There were 4,269,044 people who were eligible to vote in Tuesday’s election in Denmark. Out of these people, 3,592,041 used their vote, either by post or at one of the polling stations around the country.

This works out at a 84.1 percent turnout, which is the lowest since 1990.

However, it is not that much lower than the turnout for the parliamentary election in 2019, when 84.6 percent of those eligible, voted.

“It’s not a major crisis, but I don’t think it’s a good sign either that we see this drop,” Rune Stubager, Professor at Aarhus University’s Department of Political Science, said at a press briefing on Wednesday.
 
Stubager said the high number of parties running in the election may be related to the small decrease in turnout.
 
“I think this idea of the broad government and also the many parties and the new parties may have confused some voters and really made it more difficult for them and some of them have solved that difficulty by abstaining,” he said.
 
“I’m hesitant to say it, but maybe it’s a surplus of democracy – or a surplus of opportunities, at least. So potentially there’s a tipping point as to how much change and how many parties at least some voters can navigate,” he said.
 
“On the other hand you would say ‘the more the merrier’, the more parties, the better opportunities parties have for matching their preferences to their vote, but of course it’s also more challenging,” he added.

The majority of voters on Tuesday backed the red bloc and the Social Democrats became the largest party in Christiansborg. Neither the Independent Greens (Fri Grønne) nor the Christian Democrats got enough support to enter parliament, meaning there are now 12 parties in parliament. 

The highest turnout to date was during the war in 1943, when 89.5 percent of those eligible, voted. The lowest was 74.9 percent in 1920. 

READ MORE: Danish election: What happens next after narrow win for left bloc?

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

2022 DANISH ELECTION

LATEST: Denmark’s left bloc clings to power after razor-thin election win

Denmark's left-wing bloc led by Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen reached out to the centre for broader collaboration on Wednesday after winning a one-seat majority in a nail-biter general election.

Published: 1 November 2022 20:20 CET
Updated: 2 November 2022 08:32 CET
LATEST: Denmark's left bloc clings to power after razor-thin election win

Frederiksen’s five-party “red” bloc had looked set to lose its majority as vote counting wore on throughout Tuesday evening, but as the last votes were tallied, the bloc eked out the 87 seats it needed in mainland Denmark.

Together with another three seats from the autonomous overseas territories of the Faroe Islands and Greenland, the bloc holds a total of 90 of parliament’s 179 seats.

Opinion polls had predicted a historically weak election for the Social Democrats, but they instead gained two seats compared to the 2019 election, winning 27.5 percent of votes.

“Social democracy had its best election in over 20 years,” Frederiksen said in a speech to campaign supporters early Wednesday.

“We are a party for all of Denmark,” she added.

The right-wing “blue” bloc — an informal liberal and conservative alliance supported by three populist parties — won 72 seats in mainland Denmark and one in the Faroe Islands.

Broad government

The photo-finish victory scuppered the hopes of a newly-created centrist party, the Moderates, of playing the role of kingmaker — an outcome that had looked likely until Frederiksen secured a majority.

The party was created only months earlier by former two-time prime minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen, who looked set to once again return to the centre of Danish politics following a campaign in which both the left and right had competed for his favour.

Polling at barely two percent of voter support two months ago, the Moderates won more than nine percent of votes, and Lokke Rasmussen insisted he wanted to be “the bridge” between the left and right.

“It’s not red or blue, it’s about common sense,” he told cheering supporters in a speech Tuesday evening, while declaring that a new government was a certainty.

During the campaign, Frederiksen floated the idea of a left-right coalition government led by herself, and said she was willing to discuss healthcare reform — Lokke Rasmussen’s main campaign issue.

With the left majority secured, Frederiksen reiterated on Wednesday that she hoped to form a broad government.

“When the Social Democrats say something, it is something we follow through on,” the 44-year-old prime minister said.

She said the current government would formally resign on Wednesday in order to start the process of forming a new administration.

After coming to power in 2019, Frederiksen has embodied Denmark’s newly styled Social Democrats, embracing restrictive migration policies in the name of protecting the welfare state.

‘Mink crisis’

While her government was largely hailed for its handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, the election ended up being triggered by the “mink crisis”.

The affair has embroiled Denmark since the government decided in November 2020 to cull the country’s roughly 15 million minks over fears of a mutated strain of the novel coronavirus.

The decision turned out to be illegal, however, and a party propping up Frederiksen’s minority government threatened to topple it unless she called elections to regain the confidence of voters.

The election campaign was dominated by climate concerns, inflation and healthcare.

Since the anti-immigration far-right entered parliament in the late 1990s, Denmark has championed ever-stricter migration policies.

Advocating a “zero refugee” policy, the Social Democrats government is working on setting up a centre to house asylum seekers in Rwanda while their applications are processed.

SHOW COMMENTS