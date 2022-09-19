TELL US: What are your tips for saving on energy in Denmark?

The cost of both gas and electricity is high in Denmark as inflation and the Russian invasion of Ukraine combine to increase the price of gas, affecting energy costs across the board.
The government has sent money to some homes impacted by high gas prices and parliament is discussing other measures.
Public buildings are meanwhile set to see thermostats turned down and outside illumination switched off.
While government action could provide some relief, there are things that can be done by private individuals to limit power use and therefore keep costs down. For example, tracking the cost of power and using appliances like washing machines and dishwashers at night could help to limit bills.
We want to know you what your plans are for tackling the energy crisis this winter – if any – and what tips you have.
Have a look at the form below and lets us know, and we’ll share the best advice in a future article.
