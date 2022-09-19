Read news from:
Danish opposition calls for tax cuts and cheap electricity to tackle crisis

Denmark’s opposition Liberal (Venstre) party has asked for tax cuts and lower electricity prices in talks with the government over a political deal to help people and companies through the ongoing energy crisis.

Published: 19 September 2022 14:08 CEST
Denmark's opposition has proposed new measures to tackle the energy crisis during ongoing negotiations with the government over a potential deal. Photo:Henning Bagger/Ritzau Scanpix

The opposition party was in negotiations on Sunday with the government on new measures to help Denmark residents and companies to deal with rocketing electricity and gas prices.

The finance spokesperson for the Liberal party, Troels Schack Poulsen, said that “good and constructive” talks had involved his party’s demands being tabled.

“The first thing is that we put electricity taxes down to the EU’s minimum rate. That would benefit consumers in the situation we are in,” he said.

“And what is more than just delaying payments, we want to give some people actual money for themselves,” he said.

The government last week announced a proposal to allow households to delay payment of energy bills which exceed bills incurred last year. The difference would be repayable in instalments over a period of up to five years.

Calculations by Danske Bank have shown that reducing electricity taxes in Denmark to the EU’s minimum levels would save a typical family with two adults and two children up to 3,600 kroner per year.

The Liberal party wants to put the measure in place for six months, meaning possible savings of 1,800 kroner.

The party also wants to suspend tariffs imposed by Energinet, the state operator of Denmark’s energy infrastructure.

The tariff of 11 kilowatts per hour, which covers the company’s operations and administration expenses, would be suspended for nine months under the Liberal proposal.

Energinet has earned between two and three billion kroner from selling energy to Denmark’s neighbouring countries at high prices. Some of this revenue can be passed on to businesses and individuals, the Liberal party argues.

The party is against raising taxes on energy in the 2023 budget.

Up to 70 Danes offer to pay energy money back to government

Between 40 and 70 residents of Denmark have contacted authorities because they want to voluntarily repay a 6,000-kroner sum paid out to eligible households as relief for high energy prices.

Published: 16 September 2022 14:42 CEST
Despite the wishes of the individuals, the money cannot currently be repaid, the Danish Energy Agency (Energistyrelsen) told news wire Ritzau, after newspaper Ekstra Bladet reported that around 40-70 people had contacted the authority to this end.

The one-off 6,000 kroner payouts, agreed by parliament in March, were sent last month to over 400,000 households which meet the criteria set to receive the relief. They were intended to offset skyrocketing energy costs for households heated by gas ahead of winter.

Households with a collective pre-tax income of under 706,000 kroner were eligible for the one-off cash boosts. Additionally, the household should be primarily heated by individual gas heaters, electronic radiators or be located in a district heating area in which the heating is produced by at least 65 percent gas.

But due to inaccuracies in an online database that requires homeowners to self-report information on their home, including gas boilers, many people are believed to have received the cheques in error.

The government said in August it would investigate the issue. The form and results of the investigation are yet to be clarified.

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said at a briefing earlier this week that she did not regret the government’s decision to spend 2.5 billion kroner on the heating relief.

“We have not regretted providing targeted help but it is obviously regrettable that some problems have occurred in the process,” she said.

Energy Minister Dan Jørgensen said in comments to broadcaster TV2 in August that the government was aware of a risk errors could be made when parliament adopted the law needed to implement the payouts.

But the decision to pay money directly into recipients’ accounts was nevertheless taken “to get the money out there quickly”, he said.

The minister also said that the government would look into setting up a repayment scheme, but no further details of this have yet emerged.

