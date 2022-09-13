For members
COST OF LIVING
EXPLAINED: What’s causing the highest inflation rate in Denmark for almost 40 years?
This week the government agency Statistics Denmark reported that consumer prices have climbed 8.9 percent in the last 12 months. It marks the highest rate of inflation in Denmark since 1983. The Local spoke to an economist to find out why the cost of living is continuing to rise in Denmark.
Published: 13 September 2022 13:03 CEST
The price of food and non-alcoholic drinks was 15.9 percent higher in August than it was in August 2021 according to Statistics Denmark. Photo: Henning Bagger/Ritzau Scanpix
