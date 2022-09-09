Denmark to reduce temperature and turn off illumination at public buildings

Illumination of public buildings will be switched off more often and thermostats will be set to 19 degrees Celsius, Climate, Energy and Critical Supplies Minister Dan Jørgensen said at a briefing in Copenhagen on Thursday.
“We need to save on energy and we need to do it now. To that end, we have decided the public sector should take the lead,” Jørgensen said.
“The temperature indoors should be reduced to 19 degrees unless special circumstances require it to be higher. The temperature has normally been between 21 and 23 degrees,” he said.
The decision will take the form of an order issued to state buildings, while buildings belonging to municipal and regional authorities will receive recommendations asking them to follow suit.
Care homes, preschools and hospitals are not affected by the decision to reduce temperatures.
“It’s very good if you can save energy. But when there are special requirements, you must also make special considerations. That’s why [these services] are exempted from this measure,” Jørgensen said.
Illumination of buildings will also be reduced in an energy-saving measure.
“We will switch off all outdoors lighting. Buildings that are illuminated because they are nice to look at but where this has no practical use will therefore not be illuminated,” Jørgensen said.
The heating season – which normally begins on October 1st – will also be shortened by delaying it until inside temperatures drop to under 19 degrees Celsius. As such, radiators will not be switched on in public buildings until temperatures dip below this level.
READ ALSO: How much will Danish energy bills go up this winter?
Member comments