KEY POINTS: Everything that changes about life in Denmark in June 2022

Referendum on EU defence opt-out

The June 1st referendum on one of Denmark’s four EU opt-outs – namely, defence – takes place on the first day in June and could signal a significant change in Denmark’s EU participation if a majority of voters tick the “yes” box in favour of ending the opt-out.

In short, the defence opt-out means Denmark does not participate in EU defence policy making and is not required to take part in specified missions. A referendum over the opt-out, which was first negotiated in the 1990s, was called after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The government has campaigned for a “yes” vote to scrap the opt-out in the referendum, saying now is a time for Denmark move closer to its European allies.

Another public holiday – but make the most of it

We’re just about still in boom season for public holidays in Denmark.

Following Great Prayer Day (Store Bededag) and Ascension Day (Kristi Himmelfartsdag), Monday June 6th is the pinse or Pentecost holiday.

The extra days off through the late spring are very welcome and should be enjoyed while they’re here, because the next public holiday is not until Christmas.

Summer holidays begin

Public holidays aside, many who go to school and work in Denmark will begin their annual summer leave this year. Schools break up for the summer around June 24th – although this can vary a little locally.

For those in full or part-time employment who are covered by the Danish Holiday Act (Ferieloven), most will take three weeks off during the next couple of months, with some of this falling in June.

Of the five standard weeks or (normally 25 days) of paid vacation covered by the Holiday Act, the “main holiday period” begins on May 1st and ends on September 30th. During this time, three weeks’ consecutive vacation may be taken out of the five weeks.

Many take three weeks off in a row, sometimes coinciding with the school holidays (although others break it up) – which is why you often hear Danish people who work full time wishing each other a “good summer holiday” as if it’s the end of the school term.

Return of summer music festivals

It feels like they’ve been gone a long time. Major Danish music festivals such as NorthSide in Aarhus, Tinderbox in Odense and not least the Roskilde Festival, the largest music festival in northern Europe, all return at full capacity this year after two years of cancellations and restricted events.

A couple of smaller festivals have already taken place, but the season gets underway for real in June.

The NorthSide Festival begins on June 2nd and Tinderbox on June 23rd, while Roskilde kicks off on June 25th.

Former US president to visit Denmark

It’ll probably be less talked about than the infamous presidential visit that never happened in 2019, but former President of the United States Barack Obama will visit the town of Skive in northwest Jutland during a trip to Europe this summer.

Obama will take part in a moderated debate on June 12th at the KulturCenter Skive cultural centre in the Danish town, which has a population of around 20,000.

Tickets for the event will cost upwards of 3,000 kroner. Obama took part in a comparable event in another Jutland town, Kolding, in 2018.