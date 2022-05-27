Read news from:
Danish Word of the Day: Helligdag

If you have the day off work today, spend five minutes of your free time learning this heavenly Danish word.

Published: 27 May 2022 14:55 CEST

What is helligdag?

The most important thing to know is that helligdag means “public holiday” (and also “bank holiday” in British usage). Christmas, Easter, New Year’s Day and Great Prayer Day (Store Bededag) are all public holidays, when many are able to enjoy the day off work.

READ ALSO: What public holidays does Denmark have in 2022?

Etymologically, the word is closely related to the English ‘holiday’. Hellig is the Danish word for “holy” (and dag is “day”).

Incidentally, Great Prayer Day – which is celebrated in Denmark on the fourth Friday after Easter – originates from the 18th century, when it was introduced as an alternative to individually celebrating various minor saints during the spring (and thereby cutting the number of public holidays in a year). The Roman Catholic holidays had, up to that point, survived the Reformation in Denmark.

The historical background of the Great Prayer Day holiday explains why there are no real traditions associated with it.

Why do I need to know helligdag?

If your boss tells you there’s a helligdag coming up soon, you’ll want to make sure you understand, or you might end up coming in to work when everyone else is enjoying the day off.

This is particularly pertinent in the spring, when the Great Prayer Day, Ascension (Kristi Himmelfart) and Pentecost (Pinse) holidays all fall within weeks of each other.

There’s also an important distinction between a helligdag and a fridag (day off). Both refer to days on which you don’t have to work, but the latter is usually the result of a special arrangement rather than being a national public holiday.

You might, for example, be given May 1st (Labour Day), June 5th (Constitution Day or Grundlovsdag) or Christmas Eve off work, but this is probably because they are overenskomstmæssige fridage (“collective bargaining agreement-determined days off”): none of those days are public holidays.

Of course, people on employment contracts can also use ferie (“annual leave”) to take some time off work.

Examples

Maj er helt klart årets bedste måned. Der er to helligdage, hvor man kan nyde en forlænget weekend.

May is obviously the best month of the year. There are two public holidays when you can enjoy a long weekend.

1. maj er faktisk ikke en helligdag i Danmark. Men det gør ikke så meget, for der er to helligdage senere på måneden.

Labour Day is not actually a public holiday in Denmark. But it doesn’t really matter, as there are two bank holidays later in the month.

Danish word of the day: Selvfed

The word of the day can help you not to get carried away by your own success.

Published: 25 May 2022 16:53 CEST
What is selvfed?

Selv (“self”) and fed (“fat”) combine to create a composite word that has a figurative, rather than a literal, meaning (thankfully).

To be selvfed, though it literally means “self-fat” or “fattened on oneself” to translate slightly less directly, means to “perceive oneself as being smart, good, clever or similar”.

It is normally used in a derogatory manner, so you wouldn’t usually say it about yourself but might hear someone describing another person (perhaps behind their back, but perhaps not) as being selvfed.

A possible English translation might be “smug”, but this doesn’t always quite fit. “Self-satisfied” is a good option, while the more colloquial “full of oneself” (“he’s so full of himself, the way he always interrupts and thinks he knows everything”) is arguably a closer equivalent, with the added benefit of evoking similar imagery.

Why do I need to know selvfed?

Admonishing someone for being selvfed, or complaining to somebody else that a person is selvfed, feels like it fits well with a well-known aspect of Danish culture: humility. Even though making such an assertion might be a bit outspoken in itself.

The mindset of not excessively building up one’s knowledge or achievements, and instead remaining modest is a known Danish social more, and one we’ve alluded to in earlier words of the day.

As such, someone who’s a bit drunk on their own success risks being seen as selvfed, which is arguably a more negative thing in Denmark than it might be elsewhere.

READ ALSO: Five Danish social norms that might be new to newcomers

Examples

Han laver hele tiden latterlige opslag på Instagram. Jeg synes han er lidt for selvfed.

He’s always posting ridiculous things on Instagram. I think he’s a little bit self-satisfied.

Liam Gallagher er lige så selvfed nu, some han var i 90’erne.

Liam Gallagher is just as arrogant now as he was in the nineties.

