Denmark ready to vote on scrapping EU defence opt-out

After staying out of the European Union's common defence policy for 30 years, Denmark votes Wednesday in a referendum on whether to overturn its opt-out after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Published: 31 May 2022 11:03 CEST
Updated: 31 May 2022 15:38 CEST
Placards in Copenhagen
Placards in Copenhagen prior to the Danish EU defence opt-out referendum on June 1st. Photo: Philip Davali/Ritzau Scanpix

More than 65 percent of the country’s 4.3 million eligible voters are expected to vote in favour of dropping the exemption, the latest opinion poll published on Sunday suggested.

Analysts’ predictions have however been cautious, given the low voter turnout expected in a country that has often said “no” to further EU integration, most recently in 2015.

“We must always cast our ballots when there is a vote”, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen urged Danes in the final televised debate of the campaign on Sunday.

“I believe with all my heart that we have to vote yes. At a time when we need to fight for security in Europe, we need to be more united with our neighbours”, she said.

Denmark has been an EU member since 1973, but it put the brakes on transferring more power to Brussels in 1992 when 50.7 percent of Danes rejected the Maastricht Treaty, the EU’s founding treaty.

It needed to be ratified by all member states to enter into force. In order to persuade Danes to approve the treaty, Copenhagen negotiated a series of exemptions and Danes finally approved it the following year.

Since then, Denmark has remained outside the European single currency, the euro — which it rejected in a 2000 referendum — as well as the bloc’s common policies on justice and home affairs, and defence.

The defence opt-out means that the Scandinavian country, a founding member of NATO, does not participate in EU foreign policy where defence is concerned and does not contribute troops to EU military missions.

Denmark is the only country to have negotiated a defence opt-out, though Malta remains de facto outside as well. Copenhagen has exercised its opt-out 235 times in 29 years, according to a tally by the Europa think tank.

Danish PM Frederiksen called the referendum just two weeks after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and after having reached an agreement with a majority of parties in Denmark’s parliament, the Folketing.

At the same time, she also announced plans to increase defence spending to two percent of GDP, in line with NATO membership requirements, by 2033.

“It was a big surprise”, said the director of the Europa think tank, Lykke Friis. 

“For the past many, many years, nobody thought that the government would put the defence opt-out to a national referendum”, she said.

“There’s no doubt that Ukraine was the major reason for calling the referendum.”

Berlin’s announcement that it was reversing decades of defence policy by massively hiking its military spending also played a key role in the Danish decision, Friis said.

Germany is Denmark’s closest ally, along with the United States. 

“The very fact that they stepped up their game put Denmark in a position where we could not hide behind Germany any more”.

Eleven of Denmark’s 14 parties have urged voters to say “yes” to dropping the opt-out, representing more than three-quarters of seats in parliament. 

Two far-right eurosceptic parties — the Danish People’s Party and Nye Borgerlige (New Right) — as well as the far-left Red Green Alliance, have meanwhile called for Danes to say “no”.

One of their main arguments is that the emergence of a joint European defence would come at the expense of NATO, which has been the cornerstone of Denmark’s defence since its creation in 1949.

“NATO is the guarantor of Denmark’s security. It would be totally different if it were decided in Brussels,” the head of the Danish People’s Party Morten Messerschmitt argued during Sunday’s debate.

After Finland and Sweden recently reversed decades of military non-alignment to apply for membership in NATO, and the Danish referendum, the three Nordic neighbours could all suddenly find themselves doubled up on European defence policy and NATO membership.

The results of the referendum are expected around 11pm on Wednesday.

Denmark’s autonomous territories of Greenland — which is not in the EU — and the Faroe Islands are not participating in the referendum. 

In December 2015, Danes voted “no” to strengthening their cooperation with the European Union on police and security matters for fear of losing their sovereignty over immigration.

How will Danes vote in this week’s EU defence opt-out referendum?

An increasing number of people in Denmark support voting to scrap the country’s opt-out on EU defence.

Published: 30 May 2022 14:20 CEST
How will Danes vote in this week’s EU defence opt-out referendum?

With the June 1st referendum on Denmark’s EU defence opt-out fast approaching, public support for revoking the opt-out (or forbehold in Danish) is solidifying, according to a latest poll.

48 percent of eligible Danes who can vote in the referendum would vote yes to scrapping the opt-out at the current time, according to a poll conducted by Voxmeter on behalf of news wire Ritzau.

The poll was conducted between May 23rd-29th and is the last canvassing of opinion prior to Wednesday’s referendum. It includes answers from 1,001 people who responded to telephone calls from pollsters.

21 percent answered “don’t know” in the poll, while 31 percent they would vote “no”, meaning they favour retaining the opt-out.

A poll earlier this month put 38 percent in favour of scrapping the opt-out.

The government announced in March a June 1st referendum in which citizens will decide whether to overturn Denmark’s opt-out from EU defence policy. The referendum was called following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The opt-out is one of four EU special arrangements negotiated by Denmark, and has seen the Nordic country abstain from participation in EU military operations and from providing support or supplies to EU-led defence efforts.

The government, as well as a majority of parties on both the right and left wings, have campaigned for the public to vote “yes” to removing the opt-out.

Only the far-left Red Green Alliance (Enhedslisten) and far-right Danish People’s Party and Nye Borgerlige (New Right) parties are in favour of a “no” vote.

After the Danish public voted to reject the Maastricht Treaty in June 1992, Copenhagen obtained opt-outs in four sovereign areas: the single currency, justice and police matters, and EU citizenship along with defence, the opt-out which will be the subject of the upcoming referendum.

The opt-outs mean, broadly, that Denmark is not obliged to follow EU laws on these areas and is also not involved in forming the laws – its ministers and officials do not participate in EU ministerial meetings in these areas.

