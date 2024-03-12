Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Tuesday

Advertisement

2.3 million taxpayers log in to check annual statements

If you were queuing for hours on end yesterday to access the Danish Tax Agency’s website, you weren’t alone.

The agency told newswire Ritzau yesterday that some 2.3 million people have so far logged on to check their statements since their official release yesterday.

In the statements, taxpayers can see whether they are due a rebate as well as correct information on deductions. Some 317,000 people have edited their commuter deduction alone, the Danish Tax Agency said.

Vocabulary: kørselsfradraget – tax deduction for commuting

Danish astronaut on way back to earth

Astronaut Andreas Mogensen has covered over half of his journey from the International Space Station back to earth, broadcaster DR wrote during the night.

Mogensen and his three colleagues are expected to land in their capsule off the coast of Florida at around 10:35am Danish time.

The journey back from space takes around 19 hours in total. It is Mogensen’s second stint at the ISS. He has been in orbit for around six months and took a break from his research last autumn to talk to Danish children from space.

Vocabulary: rumkapsel – capsule/space module

Prominent Conservative MP rules himself out as leader

Conservative MP Rasmus Jarlov said on social media X last night that he will not be in the running to replace the late Søren Pape Poulsen as leader of the party.

Jarlov, who is currently on sick leave, said “I have two small boys and don’t want to miss their childhood. For that reason alone I will not be party leader”.

“But even if I wanted to, I don’t have the capacity and my political views do not align closely enough with the rest of the party’s parliamentary group for it to make sense,” he added.

Sometimes outspoken on social media, Jarlov is generally considered to have more forthright right-wing views than the overall party line pursued under Poulsen.

Vocabulary: evner – abilities / capacity

Queen Margrethe to design set for ballet at Copenhagen Tivoli

Queen Margrethe may have abdicated as Denmark's monarch but she hasn't given up her side job as a set designer, returning to the role for a performance of Hans Christian Andersen's Blockhead Hans this summer.

A ballet based on the popular fairy tale, called Klods-Hans in Danish, will be performed this summer in the Pantomine Theatre at the Tivoli Gardens amusement park, which celebrates its 150th year in 2024.

"There are so many possibilities in the fairy tale about Blockhead Hans, who is a person you can't help but like, and that gives us many possibilities on stage," Margrethe said in the press release issued by Tivoli.

Queen Margrethe has previously designed the sets for six performances at the Pantomime Theater, including those for "Cinderella", "The Tinder Box" and "The Swineheard", all stories by Hans Christian Andersen.