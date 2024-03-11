Queen Margrethe to design set for ballet at Copenhagen Tivoli

Advertisement

A ballet baseed on the popular fairy tale, called Klods-Hans in Danish, will be performed this summer in the Pantomine Theatre at the Tivoli Gardens amusement park, which celebrates its 150th year in 2024.

"There are so many possibilities in the fairy tale about Blockhead Hans, who is a person you can't help but like, and that gives us many possibilities on stage," Margrethe said in the press release issued by Tivoli.

Queen Margrethe has previously designed the sets for six performances at the Pantomime Theater, including those for "Cinderella", "The Tinder Box" and "The Swineheard", all stories by Hans Christian Andersen.

Margrethe has also helped to create the two critically acclaimed ballets at Tivoli's Concert Hall, "The Nutcracker" and "The Snow Queen", where she has created more than 100 costumes and numerous stage images.

"I have tried to make performances for the Pantomime Theater before and have a good feeling for what works well on the small stage. I am looking forward to getting started with that together with the other forces behind the show," she said.

Tobias Praetorius, choreographer and soloist at the Royal Ballet, is behind the choreography for the ballet performance. Conductor and TV host Phillip Faber has written the music.

"It has been exciting work to make the orchestra's sound merge with Andersen's story, Tobias' thoughts and choreography and Queen Margrethe's visual universe," Faber said in the announcement.

Blockhead Hans will be performed approximately 30 times in Tivoli over the summer, with the premiere on June 22nd.