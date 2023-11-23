Today in Denmark: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Advertisement

Denmark to spend 13 billion kroner on air defence and training

Denmark's government has announced plans to spend 13 billion Danish kroner (€1.7bn) on air defence and recruitment and retention of employees, in the first sub-agreement of its 150bn kroner defence settlement.

It also includes funding for the training of personnel from the lowest two ranks, the so-called konstabel og sergentgruppen, who will be employed as paid military apprentices. There will also be more funding for military recruitment departments, compensation for employees who move around Denmark, and a reduction of the time spent by Home Guard volunteers on administrative tasks.

"We are facing an historic strengthening of Denmark's defence," Troels Lund Poulsen, Denmark's Defence Minister, said in a press release.

The government will spend 13 billion on short-range air defences for the army, and air defence missiles and torpedoes for the navy.

Danish vocabulary: kortrækkende luftværn - short range air defences

Andreas Mogensen looking forward to Christmas in International Space Station

The Danish astronaut Andreas Mogensen has said that he is hoping for a relaxed Christmas on the International Space Station, telling five Danish children in a call that he had been given four days off work during his time in space.

"We have been allowed four days off while we are here. And then we hope there is nothing important to do that evening," he said. "We will eat together, look out the window and talk to our families and friends."

Five Danish children, all eight and ten years old, and from both Jutland and Zealand, were given the opportunity to speak to Mogensen on Wednesday.

The event, part of the podcast "Tivoli's Giant Space school", was broacast on a screen in the Tivoli amusement park.

Danish vocabulary: at stille spørgsmål - to ask questions

Mette Frederiksen: pause in fighting in Gaza is 'important news'

Denmark's prime minister, Mette Frederiksen, has hailed the "important news" that there will be "a long-term cessation of hostilities" in Gaza.

"It's so we can protect the children, and so the sick and injured can get the treatment they desperately need. The situation in Gaza is terrible and completely heartbreaking, and it is crucial that emergency aid arrives," she said.

She described the situation as "a complicated conflict".

"Israel has the right to defend itself against the disgusting attack on civilians on October 7. There are no easy solutions. Denmark continues to support a two-state solution."

On Wednesday night, Israel and Hamas confirmed that an agreement had been reached, which will result in at least four days of ceasefire, with at least 50 hostages must be released, together with150 Palestinians imprisoned in Israel.

It is unclear whether the Danish-Israeli hostage in Gaza is among the hostages to be released.

Danish vocabulary: hjerteskærende - heartbreaking

Social Liberal Party still keen to enter government

Liberal Party leader Troels Lund Poulsen vehemently rejected the inclusion of the Social Liberal Party (Radikale Venstre) in the government coalition when he was confirmed as leader at the party's national congress.

But the centre-left party is still open to being included as a fourth party.

"The government has been as consistent in its announcements as I have been," Martin Lidegaard, the party's leader, told the Altinget political newspaper. "But if it comes to a situation where the government lacks amajority, I think it will look differently at what we can contribute."

The government has a weaker majority now it has ejected the MP Mike Fonseca out of the party for his relationship with a 15-year-old girl.

Danish vocabulary: at se anderledes på - to look at things differently