IN NUMBERS: How much are you likely to get paid back in your Danish tax assessment?

It's a daunting time for many in Denmark, seeing just how much of your hard-earned cash is being siphoned off to pay for the country's generous welfare state. But fear not! The overwhelming majority of people get money paid back to them.

How many people got tax paid back last year?

According to a press release issued on Friday, about four out of five Danish taxpayers came out of the tax assessment process with a smile on their face in 2023, with a total of 25.5 billion kroner in excess tax, or about 6,650 kroner per citizen, eventually paid back directly into citizens' bank accounts.

Only 800,000 unlucky people received a bill for additional tax, having to cough up an extra 6.4 billion kroner between them (about 8,000 kroner each).

How accurate is the tax assessment you receive on March 11th?

The tax agency estimates that about 92 percent of the information needed for the tax notice comes automatically from employers, banks and insurance companies, with individuals supplying the remaining 8 percent.

To do this you need provide additional information, particularly about tax deductions you are liable for.

"Our advice to citizens is to go through the information and pay attention to getting correct deductions. For example, the driving deduction, which is the deduction that is relevant for most citizens, regardless of whether you drive a car, bus or bicycle," Jan Møller Mikkelsen, Deputy Director General at the agency, said in the statement.

"It is also a good idea to be aware of whether you have had expenses for, for example, cleaning, gardening or childcare, for which you can get a deduction. We are only interested in the tax being correct, so that people neither pay too little nor too much."

How is the system working?

Most people in Denmark, some 4.8m people, were already able to get a sneak preview of their tax assessment on Friday and over the weekend, with over 300,000 users queing to be able to access their assessments on the skat.dk website on Sunday morning, leading to a waiting times of up to an hour.

By 7am on Monday morning, the site had already received more than 2m clicks.

How long do you have to make adjustments?

The deadline for making changes to your annual statement is 1 May 2024, or by March 31st if you want excess tax repaid in the first repayment round, which takes place on April 12th.