Danish taxpayers log in 2.3 million times to check annual statements

If you were queuing for hours on end to access the Danish Tax Agency’s website on Monday, you weren’t alone.

Some 2.3 million people have so far logged on to check their statements since their official release, the agency told newswire Ritzau on Monday afternoon. The scheduled date for the release of the statements was March 11th, but some have been available since Friday.

In the statements, taxpayers can see whether they are due a rebate as well as correct information on deductions.

Some 317,000 people have edited their commuter deduction alone, the Danish Tax Agency said, while almost 50,000 have corrected deductions for domestic services.

The commuter deduction or kørselsfradraget is applicable for people who commute more than 24 kilometres to and from work.

While the majority of tax information, such as salary and other income, is provided to the Tax Agency by employers and other agencies, taxpayers must enter their commuting information themselves.

The deduction for commuting is the one Danish taxpayers are most commonly eligible for, Jan Møller Mikkelsen, Deputy Director General at the Danish Tax Agency, previously told Ritzau.

The service deduction can be given for expenditure on domestic services such as cleaning, childcare and gardening. This deduction was increased in the 2024 budget.

Another deduction which can be added by individual taxpayers to their returns is the rejsefradrag or “travel deduction”, which can apply for lodging and food expenses on business travel.

Some 38,000 people have so far edited this information, the Tax Agency said.

Around 200,000 people were in line to access the Tax Agency website on Monday evening.

The official opening day for the annual statements is usually the second Monday in March, but the Tax Agency often makes the statements accessible the preceding Friday.