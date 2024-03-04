How you can access (and edit) your 2024 Danish tax return in English

Advertisement

Denmark’s årsopgørelser or annual tax statements will be published next Monday and can, for the first time, be corrected in English in 2024, the Danish Tax Agency (Skat) said in a statement on Monday.

Annual tax returns are released in March and finalised in late spring, meaning taxpayers have this period to correct the information on their tax returns from the previous calendar year.

The returns account for income over the preceding tax year as well as deductions and taxes paid.

It is common for taxpayers to make some corrections to their statements, particularly in relation to transport and service deductions, the tax authority said.

Although parts of the Skat website have been available in English for a number of years, it has not previously been possible to access and view the tax statement in English to make corrections.

“Many people who don’t speak Danish come here [from abroad] to work and as the country’s tax authority, we must be accessible for everyone,” acting director of the Danish Tax Agency, Jan Møller Mikkelsen said in the statement.

“We have therefore translated more of TastSelv [tax declaration platform, ed.] to make it easier for international labour to navigate the tax system,” he said.

You can log in to the annual tax assessment in English via the Skat website’s English-language version.

The change will allow “the many international salary earners in Denmark and other non-Danish speakers to better manage their tax payments digitally on an equal footing to Danish-speaking taxpayers,” the agency said.

The annual statement is released annually in March, when you can see if you are owed money back or if you paid too little in taxes during the preceding year. In most cases, rebates are automatically deposited into your bank account.

Most of the information in the annual statement is provided automatically by your employer or bank. If the information is correct, you do not need to take any further action.

However, you may need to enter some things into the report yourself, depending on your income type and whether you are entitled to any deductions.

These include deductions for transport (kørselsfradrag), child support (børnebidrag) and work clothing and equipment. You also need to enter details of income from shareholdings and properties you own.

The Danish Tax Agency can also be contacted via telephone in case of queries regarding your annual return. The telephone number to contact the agency is 7222 2828.