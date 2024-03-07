The essential tips to help navigate your Danish tax assessment

Advertisement

Denmark’s årsopgørelser or annual tax assessments will be published on Monday March 11th. This year sees the statements available in English, making it easier for foreign nationals and non-Danish speakers to navigate their tax returns.

Annual tax returns (årsopgørelser in Danish) are released in March and finalised by early May, meaning taxpayers have this period to correct the information on their tax returns from the previous calendar year. It is common for taxpayers to make some corrections to their statements, for example in relation to deductions that they qualify for, or if their earnings have changed. When the annual statement is released annually in March, you can see if you are owed money back or if you paid too little in taxes during the preceding year. In most cases, rebates are automatically deposited into your bank account. Although parts of the Skat website have been available in English for a number of years, it has not previously been possible to access and view the tax statement in English to make corrections. You can log in to the annual tax assessment in English via the Skat website’s English-language version. READ ALSO: How you can access (and edit) your 2024 Danish tax return in English

We asked the Danish Tax Agency (Skat) what newcomers to the Danish tax system -- who maybe accessing and updating their assessments in English, or for the first time -- should keep in mind.

"Being met in a language that is easier to understand than Danish builds trust and increases understanding. The translation of E-tax for individuals [tax assessment portal, ed.] helps more individuals to become more familiar with their tax payments," Jan Møller Mikkelsen, Deputy Director General at the Danish Tax Agency, told The Local via email.

Mikkelsen added that the tax portal has also been given a design boost that will benefit users.

"At E-tax for individuals, it is possible to view and change your tax assessment notice, authorise an accountant or relatives and pay taxes. Anyone who pays tax in Denmark can use E-tax – also from countries outside Denmark," he said.

Most of the information you will see on your assessment is provided to the agency automatically by banks and employers, so taxpayers will have either a low number or no changes to their returns. Tax deductions for things like transport or household services are not automatically reported, however.

"The Danish Tax Agency receives most of the information for the tax assessment notice from banks, employers or the student grant provider (so) most taxpayers have no or just a few changes to their tax assessment. Most changes are deductions for transport between home and work and deductions for household services," Mikkelsen said.

If you are due money return for because you paid a surplus in 2023, you should note the date April 12th -- this is the date refunds will start.

Several other dates are also relevant during the tax season, Mikkelsen said.

"The deadline for making changes to your tax assessment notice for 2023 is May 1st 2024. Business owners have to report business profit or loss (the business result) for income year 2023 by no later than July 1st 2024," he said.

Taxpayers can log on to the E-tax portal here and find further information about their assessment on the Danish Tax Agency website here.