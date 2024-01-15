Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Monday

Advertisement

Frederik X is King of Denmark

You may have noticed already, but there was a rather large gathering in Copenhagen yesterday as thousands – up to 100,000 according to a police estimate – packed the streets to wish Queen Margrethe well and welcome the new king, Frederik X.

The day went according to plan, from the Queen’s poignant moment of abdication to Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen’s proclamation of the new king, in accordance with protocol.

King Frederik received overwhelming cheers from the crowd outside Christiansborg Palace as he stepped on to the balcony to begin his reign.

Vocabulary: valgsprog – motto

Government ready to spend more on royal family

Prior to this weekend’s succession, the government said it was ready to increase state spend on the royal family in line with an increase in expenses expected under the new king and queen.

“If we want to create the framework in which our royal family with the new king and queen can continue to develop and be an asset for Denmark, we must expect to have to allocate more resources overall. The government is fully committed to that,” Finance Minister Nicolai Wammen told news wire Ritzau.

The government is also prepared to take on more responsibility for the upkeep of royal palaces, Wammen said.

“The government will look favourably on a stronger state role in the maintenance and modernisation of the royal palaces. They are state property and part of our cultural heritage and we as a society should protect them,” he said.

Vocabulary: kulturarv – cultural heritage

Biden sends greetings to Danish royals

US President Joe Biden is among world leaders to have sent their best wishes to King Frederik and Queen Mary after they assumed the throne yesterday.

A statement on the White House website welcomes the royal couple to their new roles while also paying tribute to Queen Margrethe.

“On behalf of the United States, I congratulate Her Majesty Queen Margrethe II of the Kingdom of Denmark as she concludes her tenure and offer thanks for her enduring commitment to deepening the partnership between our two nations,” Biden said in the statement.

“The United States congratulates King Frederik X on his succession to the throne and looks forward to continuing our more than 200-year history of partnership and cooperation with the Kingdom of Denmark,” it continues.

Vocabulary: lykønsker – best wishes

Several thousand tonnes of ‘mildy polluted’ earth must be moved after landslip

Some 8,000 tonnes of ‘mildly polluted’ earth must be moved from the Nordic Waste disposal company near Randers in Jutland after heavy snow and ice earlier this month caused a landslip at the company’s facility.

The earth will be moved to a former landfill at Fasterholt near Herning, the director of municipal sanitation company AFLD, Poul Kristensen, told Ritzau.

Local residents need not be concerned about the waste earth, Kristensen said.

“There’s nothing special about what we’re getting from Randers compared to what we get from anywhere else. As long as the criteria in our environmental permits are complied with, we’ll not see any problems,” he said.

Vocabulary: jordskred – landslide