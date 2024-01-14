Royal family For Members
IN PICTURES: Huge crowds cheer in Copenhagen as Frederik X takes throne
A new era began in Denmark on Sunday as King Frederik X was proclaimed after the abdication of Queen Margrethe earlier in the day.
Flags and spectators line the route as the new king and queen are driven from royal residence Amalienborg to Christiansborg. Photo: Claus Bech/Ritzau Scanpix
Photo: Bo Amstrup/Ritzau Scanpix
Danmark's Queen Margrethe is escorted by the Guard Hussar Regiment's Mounted Squadron in the gold carriage from Amalienborg Castle to Christiansborg Castle , where she will abdicate later on Sunday. Photo: Nikolai Linares/Ritzau Scanpix
The crowd at Christiansborg Palace Square. Photo: Claus Bech/Ritzau Scanpix
READ ALSO:
Queen Margrethe signs the declaration of her abdication at Christiansborg. Photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix
Queen Margrethe leaves Christiansborg. Photo: Ida Marie Odgaard/Ritzau Scanpix
Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen proclaims Frederik X as king of Denmark. Photo: Ida Marie Odgaard/Ritzau Scanpix
Photo: Bo Amstrup/Ritzau Scanpix
Comments
See Also
Flags and spectators line the route as the new king and queen are driven from royal residence Amalienborg to Christiansborg. Photo: Claus Bech/Ritzau Scanpix
Photo: Bo Amstrup/Ritzau Scanpix
Danmark's Queen Margrethe is escorted by the Guard Hussar Regiment's Mounted Squadron in the gold carriage from Amalienborg Castle to Christiansborg Castle , where she will abdicate later on Sunday. Photo: Nikolai Linares/Ritzau Scanpix
The crowd at Christiansborg Palace Square. Photo: Claus Bech/Ritzau Scanpix
READ ALSO:
Queen Margrethe signs the declaration of her abdication at Christiansborg. Photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix
Queen Margrethe leaves Christiansborg. Photo: Ida Marie Odgaard/Ritzau Scanpix
Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen proclaims Frederik X as king of Denmark. Photo: Ida Marie Odgaard/Ritzau Scanpix
Photo: Bo Amstrup/Ritzau Scanpix
Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.
Please log in here to leave a comment.