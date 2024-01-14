Advertisement

Royal family For Members

IN PICTURES: Huge crowds cheer in Copenhagen as Frederik X takes throne

The Local (news@thelocal.com)
The Local ([email protected])
Published: 14 Jan, 2024 CET. Updated: Sun 14 Jan 2024 16:20 CET
IN PICTURES: Huge crowds cheer in Copenhagen as Frederik X takes throne
The new king and queen return to Amalienborg Palace. Photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix

A new era began in Denmark on Sunday as King Frederik X was proclaimed after the abdication of Queen Margrethe earlier in the day.

Advertisement

Flags and spectators line the route as the new king and queen are driven from royal residence Amalienborg to Christiansborg. Photo: Claus Bech/Ritzau Scanpix
 
Photo: Bo Amstrup/Ritzau Scanpix
 
Danmark's Queen Margrethe is escorted by the Guard Hussar Regiment's Mounted Squadron in the gold carriage from Amalienborg Castle to Christiansborg Castle , where she will abdicate later on Sunday. Photo: Nikolai Linares/Ritzau Scanpix
 
The crowd at Christiansborg Palace Square. Photo: Claus Bech/Ritzau Scanpix
Queen Margrethe signs the declaration of her abdication at Christiansborg. Photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix

Queen Margrethe leaves Christiansborg. Photo: Ida Marie Odgaard/Ritzau Scanpix
 
Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen proclaims Frederik X as king of Denmark. Photo: Ida Marie Odgaard/Ritzau Scanpix
 
Photo: Bo Amstrup/Ritzau Scanpix

More

#Royal family

Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.

Please log in to leave a comment.

See Also