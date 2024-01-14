Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen proclaims Frederik X king of Denmark

Advertisement

To overwhelming cheers from a vast crowd, a clearly emotional King Frederik stepped on to the balcony at Christiansborg at 3pm after earlier being made regent by the abdication of his mother Margrethe II.

In accordance with Danish tradition, PM Frederiksen was next on to the balcony, giving a short speech in tribute of the outgoing queen before proclaiming the king three times.

King Frederik then gave a short speech of his own, in which he also thanked his mother for her contribution to Denmark during her 52 years on the throne.

“She will always be remembered as a regent beyond the ordinary,” he said in reference to Queen Margrethe.

“My hope is to become a unifying king of tomorrow,” he added.

He ended the speech by revealing his personal motto as regent, also dictated by tradition.

The motto, Forbundne, forpligtet, for kongeriget Danmark, translates approximately to “Bound together, obliged, for the Kingdom of Denmark”.

He was then joined by Queen Mary and the royal couple’s four children: Crown Prince Christian, Princess Isabella, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine.