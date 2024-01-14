Frederik X is King of Denmark after historic succession

Advertisement

Denmark turned a page in its history on Sunday as Queen Margrethe abdicated the throne and her son became King Frederik X, with more than 100,000 Danes turning out for the unprecedented event.

The Queen attended a government council (statsråd) at the parliament in Copenhagen, Christiansborg, where she signed a declaration of her abdication.

At the moment she signed, Frederik became king.

King Frederik’s son Christian – now Crown Prince – was also present the council of state. Crown Prince Christian left Christiansborg by car just after 2:15pm, thereby confirming the council of state had been held and the abdication was effective.

Vast crowds filled the area around Christiansborg and streets between the palace and royal residence Amalienborg from Sunday morning, as Danes turned out in enormous numbers to witness the historic succession.

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen will not proclaim the new king, Frederik X from the balcony at Christiansborg. That is scheduled to take place at 3pm.

READ ALSO: What will happen and where as Denmark changes monarch on Sunday

Final procession

After a final procession in a horse-drawn carriage through the streets of Copenhagen, the hugely popular 83-year-old Queen Margrethe signed the declaration of

abdication -- a first in 900 years in Denmark -- ending her 52-year reign and automatically making her son monarch.

She then left the Council of State, also attended by the government, the new king, his wife Queen Mary and their 18-year-old son Crown Prince Christian.

Queen Margrethe signs the declaration of her abdication at Christiansborg. Photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix

She left the room with tears in her eyes, saying: "God bless the king."

Advertisement

Australian-born Mary is the first commoner to become queen in Denmark.

"It's just exciting that an ordinary person like us becomes a queen. It's very exciting!" Judy Langtree, a retiree waiting outside Christiansborg who flew with her granddaughter from Brisbane, Australia to watch the succession, told news wire AFP.

READ ALSO: New era for Denmark as Queen Margrethe abdicates

Despite the freezing winter weather, huge crowds had gathered along the procession route and outside Christiansborg, bundled up in warm parkas and some wrapped in Danish flags to catch a glimpse of the new sovereign.

Copenhagen police had predicted a turnout of more than 100,000 people in the streets.

There was a heavy police presence in the capital, which was decked out in red-and-white flags for the occasion.