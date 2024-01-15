Frederik X vows to make Denmark ‘kingdom for all’ in first message to parliament

Advertisement

The king’s message, written in a formal style using "we" to refer to himself, was read out by Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen in parliament on Monday, during King Frederik and Queen Mary’s first official visit to the Christiansborg assembly as regents.

“Together with Queen Mary, we will put all our energy into serving the entire Danish kingdom with all the time we are given,” the message read.

“It is our hope that we succeed in serving in benefit of all the kingdom and in winning the trust of the people,” Frederiksen read to a parliament chamber decorated for the occasion with flowers and Danish flags, and packed with press and other spectators alongside lawmakers in formal dress.

The royal family, including Queen Margrethe, were also present as parliament marked the accession.

“We owe the Queen a debt of gratitude for diligently pursuing her life's goals longer than any other Regent before her,” the king said in his message.

Prior to reading the king’s message to parliament, Frederiksen made her own remarks about the new king and queen and Queen Margrethe.

King Frederik is a “unifying figure” for all of the Danish kingdom including the Faroe Islands and Greenland, Frederiksen said.

“King Frederik and Queen Mary have shown us it is a kingdom for all… including those with roots in another country,” she said.

“Being a regent is a lonely job. As the king himself has said: ‘You alone have the rudder’,” she said.

“Those are the facts of the job. But the king has invaluable support in his wife, the hardworking, gifted and highly cherished Queen Mary,” she added.

Both Queen Mary and King Frederik, along with the rest of the royal family, could be seen from The Local’s vantage point in the press box.

The King appeared emotional just as he did after his proclamation on Sunday, when thousands cheered outside Christiansborg.

King Frederik and his brother, Prince Joachim, were visibly moved by the Danish National Girls Choir's rendition of anthem Kong Christian stod ved højen mast (King Christian stood by the lofty mast) as they stood to attention in the royal box, while Queen Mary appeared at one point to be singing along to the song I Danmark er jeg født (In Denmark I am born), which she has previously described as one of her favourites.

"It's more than a song," Australian-born Queen Mary, then Crown Princess, told a Danish Industry summit back in 2017. "It's a declaration of love to Denmark, to its history, to the language, the culture, the landscape. A love song which I can feel deep in my heart, despite not being born in Denmark. And I know that you don't need to be born in a country to feel at home."

Outside the parliament on Christiansborg Palace Square, where Frederik was proclaimed king the day before, is still littered with Danish flags, confetti and paper crowns.