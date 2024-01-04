IN PICTURES: Blizzards and heavy rain cause chaos in Denmark
A fourth severe weather event in three months has caused snowdrifts, major transport disruptions and flooding across Denmark.
Strong winds and heavy rainfall have resulted in snowdrifts and flooding respectively, with emergency services again needing to be on their toes after similarly severe weather caused by storms in October and December.
Heavy snow in Randers on Wednesday January 3rd 2024.. Photo: Bo Amstrup/Ritzau Scanpix
Snow piles up in central Aarhus. Photo: Mikkel Berg Pedersen/Ritzau Scanpix
Military trucks were deployed to help civilian ambulances in Randers. Photo: Bo Amstrup/Ritzau Scanpix
Police in East Jutland set up emergency ‘evacuation centres’ to accommodate motorists stranded on sections of the E45 motorway as snow continued to pile up on Wednesday evening.
Vehicles stranded on the E45 motorway near Randers. Photo: Bo Amstrup/Ritzau Scanpix
READ ALSO: TRAVEL LATEST: Weather conditions continue to disrupt Denmark on Thursday
While snow through the north and east of Jutland into chaos, heavy rain further south broke a 138-year-old precipitation record, broadcaster DR reported.
A woman helps a child to a car amid flooding in Nykøbing Falster. Photo: Ingrid Riis/Ritzau Scanpix
At Bjørup on the island of Falster, over 50 millimetres of rain fell, the most on a single January day anywhere in Denmark since 1886.
The Oslo-Copenhagen ferry was stranded in the Øresund strait overnight due to weather conditions preventing it from docking. It has since docked in Copenhagen. Photo: Thomas Traasdahl/Ritzau Scanpix
Denmark has experienced a “20-year-event” – a weather event statistically expected once every 20 years – once a month between October and December, according to the Danish Natural Hazards Council (Naturskaderådet).
That appears to have now been extended to a fourth month.
Snow and high water levels combining in Randers on January 3rd 2024. Photo: Bo Amstrup/Ritzau Scanpix
