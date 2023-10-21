IN PICTURES: Denmark hit by worst storm surges for decades

Advertisement

Denmark was hit by one of the worst storms in decades on Friday, with flooding disrupting travels plans and causing serious damage in some parts of the country. Certain towns and areas were even left without power.

The main feature of the storm was its so-called ‘storm surges’, which meteorologists have described as the worst the country has seen for 100 years. Transport across Denmark was disrupted by the bad weather on Friday, with conditions expected to continue to affect traffic into Saturday.

The National Geographic describes a storm surge as “a rise in sea level that occurs during tropical cyclones, intense storms also known as typhoons or hurricanes. The storms produce strong winds that push the water into shore, which can lead to flooding.”

High water levels around the harbor in Sønderborg on Friday, October 20, 2023. Photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix.

Drone images of the damage in Hesnæs, Falster, on the Saturday morning, on October 21, 2023. Photo: Ingrid Riis/Ritzau Scanpix.

National meteorological agency DMI has warned of critically high water levels from Friday morning until around noon on Saturday along southern sections of the East Jutland coast, off southern Funen, the south coast of Lolland, as well as and Falster and southeastern Zealand.

Emergency services are set for several days of clean-up in Southern Jutland, an area particularly badly hit by the storms conditions.

The storm brought water levels that are more than two meters above normal levels in several places in the country. In addition to Southern Jutland towns such as Aabenraa and Haderslev, Hesnæs in Falster is also heavily affected by the storm.

According to data from Denmark's Meteorological Institute (DMI), water levels up to 2.39 meters above normal have been measured in Hesnæs. That measurement was made late Friday night.

Hesnaes harbor on October 20th, 2023. The Danish Meteorological Institute has warned of strong wind with storm force gusts and elevated water levels that could last into Saturday. Photo: Ingrid Riis/Ritzau Scanpix.

Faaborg, Funen on the morning of Saturday, October 21, 2023. Photo: Tim K. Jensen/Ritzau Scanpix.

Scandlines has resumed services between Rødby and Puttgarten on Saturday morning after the stormy conditions of the past few days forced the company to suspend traffic.

According to a company statement, however, services will resume on the route between Gedser and Rostock on Saturday morning.

Storm damage in Hesnæs on Saturday, October 21, 2023. Photo: Ritzau Scanpix.

According to reports from Ritzau, the vast majority of southern and southern Jutland areas have been without power following Friday's storm but should be back on the electricity grid at sometime on Saturday.