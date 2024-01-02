How are weather conditions affecting travel in Denmark?

Advertisement

With heavy snow in northern parts of the country and rain everywhere else from Tuesday afternoon through to Thursday, the wet weather and accompanying winds are set to cause disruption to travel.

READ ALSO: New weather warnings: Denmark braces for heavy rain and snow

A number of ferry services have been suspended on North and East Jutland, local media report on Tuesday afternoon.

Those include the ferry from Aarhus to the port of Sælvig on the island of Samsø. The suspension is in effect on Tuesday and Wednesday and may be extended until Thursday.

Another Samsø ferry connection, to Hou, is still operating.

Meanwhile, international services between Larvik and Kristiansand in Norway and Hirtshals in North Jutland are not sailing because of the weather. Southern Norway has already seen heavy snowfall Monday and Tuesday.

Weather conditions are also expected to affect traffic and travel elsewhere in the country.

Advertisement

Warnings of strong winds are currently in place on the Great Belt Bridge connecting Zealand and Funen. It is currently not permitted to drive across the bridge with trailers weighing under 750 kilograms, bridge operator Sund & Bælt said. The ban is expected to be lifted at 10am on Wednesday.

The Danish Roads Directorate (Vejdirektoratet) said it has already begun snow ploughing in parts of North Jutland, specifically the Vendsyssel region, news wire Ritzau reports. Up to 30 centimetres of snow could fall in North Jutland between Tuesday and Thursday, with a blizzard of 10-15 centimetres within a six-hour period possible in some parts.

National rail operator DSB will operate fewer services between Aarhus and Aalborg on Wednesday January 3rd, due to the snow.

The faster Lyntog service will be suspended, with the slower hourly InterCity service continuing to run. That means a change of train in Aarhus for passengers coming from Fredericia, DSB said on its website.

In Aalborg, the rail connection from the central station to Aalborg Airport will be replaced by buses.

A blizzard or snowstorm (snestorm) in Danish is defined as over 10 centimetres of snowfall in 6 hours, according to DMI. It also carries a risk of snow drifts developing because of low temperatures which freeze the snow, allowing it to be pushed by the wind rather than melting into sleet.

A blizzard alert for North Jutland, issued by national meteorological office DMI, therefore only applies within a limited time frame during which DMI forecasts freezing weather while it is also snowing.