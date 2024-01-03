Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Wednesday

Advertisement

Road directorate urges caution after weather-related accidents

The Danish Road Directorate (Vejdirektoratet) says drivers should drive in accordance with weather conditions after a flare-up of accidents early on Wednesday.

“It’s busy. We’re currently seeing people getting in the car who really need to drive in line with the conditions. Depending where you are in the country, there’s a lot of wind and a lot of snow and sleet,” the agency’s spokesperson Simon Swaim told news wire Ritzau.

Severe weather warnings are in place for both heavy rain and snow across Denmark throughout today and until Thursday morning.

“Drive in accordance with the conditions, leave in good time and keep a distance from the vehicle in front. If people follow this advice, we hope the roads won’t get too busy,” Swaim said.

Vocabulary: forholdene – the conditions

Additional rail cancellations and Aarhus Light Rail suspended

National operator DSB has cancelled all regional services between Aarhus and Fredericia on Wednesday.

However, the Intercity service, which departs hourly, will continue and stop at additional local stations, Brejning, Børkop, Hedensted and Viby J, DSB said on its website.

DSB has already announced reduced services between Aarhus and Aalborg today due to the weather.

The Light Rail network in Aarhus has meanwhile been suspended on Wednesday morning, according to the Dansk Trafikinfo account on social media X.

“Buses are operating with delays and cancellations”, it said.

Local operator Arriva said it has cancelled trains between Aarhus and Silkeborg.

Vocabulary: aflysninger – cancellations

Trees felled across the country amid latest bout of storms

Police districts in North Jutland, Southeast Jutland and on Zealand have all reported fallen trees as a result of the weather, with strong winds accompanying the heavy precipitation.

The Køge Å river has meanwhile burst its banks, police on Zealand said.

Funen appears to have been the region least affected by the winds at this stage, with only one fallen tree confirmed.

Vocabulary: vandløb, der er gået over deres bredder – rivers that have burst their banks

Queen Margrethe to retain title after abdication

Queen Margrethe will retain the title of Queen after January 14th, when she steps down as Denmark's regent, the palace has confirmed in a statement.

Denmark will therefore have two queens after the succession: Queen Margrethe and Queen Mary.

Queen Margrethe’s mother, Queen Ingrid, retained her title after the death of the Denmark’s previous king Frederik IX in 1972.

On occasions, widowed queens in Denmark have been given the title enkedronning, literally “widow queen”.

Vocabulary: enke – widow