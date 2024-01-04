Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday

Advertisement

Stranded motorists spend night in emergency centres

Police in East Jutland set up emergency ‘evacuation centres’ to accommodate motorists stranded on sections of the E45 motorway as snow continued to pile up yesterday evening.

The centres were opened at the Arena in Randers and Scandic City hotel in Aarhus. The Aarhus centre was later closed, according to broadcaster DR’s report.

Drivers were stuck for hours due to the weather conditions and many had to to give up being able to get home overnight, DR writes.

“Members of the public who have been stranded by the weather and who can’t get home can contact emergency services and police for help with overnight accommodation,” senior officer Brian Voss Olsen of East Jutland Police said yesterday evening.

Work to clear motorways and other roads, both of snow and vehicles involved in weather-related accidents, was ongoing overnight.

East Jutland Police is still asking motorists to avoid all unnecessary journeys throughout the district. That advice will stay in place until at least 2pm today.

Vocabulary: evakueringscenter – evacuation centre

138-year weather record broken

While snow through the north and east of Jutland into chaos, heavy rain further south yesterday broke a 138-year-old precipitation record, DR reports.

At Bjørup on the island of Falster, over 50 millimetres of rain fell, the most on a single January day anywhere in Denmark since 1886.

Some 51.1mm had poured down as of 7pm, with that figure potentially increased with rain later in the evening.

Vocabulary: udbygget – extended

FC Copenhagen set to establish women’s team

An FC Copenhagen women’s team is a step closer to reality after a board meeting at the Danish Superliga club voted in favour of the move.

At the meeting, it was agreed that FC Copenhagen would take over the women’s first team at FC Damsø, a club in the third tier of Danish women’s football.

Earlier plans by FC Copenhagen to set up a women’s team and place it directly into the top division were abandoned by the club, which is Denmark’s wealthiest.

Vocabulary: generalforsamling – AGM / general meeting

Norway to send two F-16s to Denmark for Ukrainian pilot training

Norway's government said yesterday it would send two F-16 fighter jets to Denmark to help train Ukrainian pilots in the use of the planes, which are highly anticipated by Kyiv.

Last year, Norway, along with countries such as Denmark and the Netherlands, that it would be donating F-16s -- that had been retired to be replaced with the more modern F-35 -- to Ukraine.

The Norwegian F-16s will be deployed, for an as of yet undetermined period, to the Danish Skrydstrup air base -- where Ukrainian pilots are already being trained as part a multinational operation.