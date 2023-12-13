LISTED: The new direct flights to and from Denmark in 2024

Advertisement

With a number of new routes and expanded services, travellers from Denmark can look forward to several new options for exploring the world in the coming year.

From southern France to Greenland and Spain to Thailand, here's a glimpse of the thrilling new routes awaiting Danish passengers in 2024.

Norwegian's expanding route network

Low-cost airline Norwegian is set to expand its services in the summer of 2024. The airline will introduce 40 new routes, including point-to-point connections between destinations outside Scandinavia.

These routes will also open up travel opportunities for Danish passengers, as nine routes will operate from Denmark.

In Aalborg, travellers will have the opportunity to enjoy two weekly departures to Nice (NCE), with this service commencing on June 3rd.

For those departing from Aarhus, a weekly departure to Malaga (AGP) will be available starting April 6th. Additionally, there will be two weekly departures to Alicante (ALC) from March 31st and the same frequency of two weekly departures to Mallorca/Palma (PMI) starting from May 3rd.

At Billund Airport, passengers will be able to take advantage of three weekly departures to Malaga (AGP) starting on April 1st. Furthermore, there will be one weekly departure to Alicante (ALC) from June 20th and two weekly departures to Mallorca/Palma (PMI) from May 1st. Travellers will also have access to two weekly departures to Stockholm (ARN) starting from June 19th.

In Copenhagen, a notable expansion of flight routes includes four weekly departures to Milan/Bergamo (BGY) starting from March 31st.

Additionally, two weekly departures to Basel (BSL) will be available from June 3rd, along with two weekly departures to Bilbao (BIO) starting on June 2nd and two weekly departures to Bari (BRI) from June 22nd.

Further options include two weekly departures to both Tivat (TIV) and Toulouse (TLS) starting from June 23rd and June 3rd, respectively.

Furthermore, passengers will be able to explore two weekly departures to Valencia (VLC) from April 5th, three weekly departures to Wroclaw (WRO) starting on April 1st, and two weekly departures to Zadar (ZAD) from June 23rd.

airBaltic's new route to Gran Canaria

In response to increased demand for winter holiday destinations, airBaltic has introduced a new route connecting Billund Airport in Central Jutland to Gran Canaria, the popular Spanish island destination.

The direct service, launched on December 1st, will provide Danish travellers with convenient access to one of their favourite winter getaways.

Operated twice weekly from December until March 29th, 2024, this route offers flights departing from Billund at 2.45 pm on Mondays and Fridays, with return flights from Gran Canaria on the same days.

In April, the service will continue with a single weekly flight on Thursday.

Ryanair reopens base at Copenhagen Airport, adding more routes

Budget airline Ryanair recently reopened its base at Copenhagen Airport, enhancing the availability of earlier and later flight options for travellers in and out of the Danish capital.

With two Ryanair aircraft based in Copenhagen, the airline is adding four additional destinations - Düsseldorf, Faro, Paris, and Warsaw - to its winter schedule, offering more choices and flexibility to passengers.

Copenhagen Airport expanded its winter traffic programs with a total of 13 new routes, including destinations in Africa, Asia, and the Middle East.

With a total of 228 routes available during the year's winter period, travellers can explore a wide range of destinations, both within Europe and on long-haul flights.

SAS, Etihad Airways, Wizz Air, Ryanair, and Volotea are among the airlines contributing to the winter program.

Starting in June 2024, airline Norwegian is set to inaugurate a direct non-stop route to Nice in the southern region of France, thereby establishing Aalborg Airport as the only gateway to this destination in Jutland. Photo by Anna Sokur on Unsplash

New direct routes from Aalborg Airport

Norwegian is introducing a direct non-stop route to Nice in southern France, making Aalborg Airport the only airport in Jutland with this connection.

Starting in June 2024, travellers will be able to enjoy twice-weekly flights to the French Riviera.

In addition, Air Greenland will offer nine flights from Aalborg to Kangerlussuaq in Greenland during the summer of 2024.

Norwegian is also launching direct non-stop flights to Madeira from Aalborg Airport, offering passengers the chance to experience the beauty of the Portuguese island during the winter and spring months.

Aarhus Airport welcomes Norwegian, adds new routes

Aarhus Airport is set to welcome Norwegian in 2024, as the low-cost carrier opens three new routes to Spanish destinations – Alicante, Malaga, and Mallorca.

Ticket sales for these routes began on November 14th, giving passengers in the Aarhus region more choices for their European vacations.

SAS launches new route to Bangkok

SAS launched a new route to Bangkok, Thailand, from Copenhagen on October 30th, 2023, marking almost 75 years since SAS' inaugural flight between Copenhagen and Bangkok.

This winter season route provides night flights that connect Scandinavia and Europe via Copenhagen Airport, offering Danish travellers more access to exotic destinations.

The Copenhagen-Bangkok route is set to be a seasonal winter offering.

As part of its winter schedule for 2023/2024, SAS will also maintain its existing three weekly services to Tokyo Haneda (HND) and Shanghai (PVG).