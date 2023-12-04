New winter route connects Denmark’s Billund Airport to Gran Canaria
A new route operated by airBaltic will offer two weekly departures from Central Jutland airport Billund to warmer conditions on Spanish island Gran Canaria.
The direct service was launched on December 1st and makes it easier for tourists from Denmark to get to “one of their favourite winter destinations”, airBaltic said in a press statement.
Previously, airBaltic’s sole service out of Billund has been to its hub, Latvian capital Riga.
The decision to offer a new route is designed to meet increasing demand for services to winter holiday destinations, airBaltic CEO Martin Gauss said in the statement.
“With this strategic expansion, we hope to meet the growing demand for sunny and leisure destinations, as well as to increase the connections airBaltic provides in Northern Europe and offer a wider range of travel options for local travellers,” Gauss said.
The Canary Island, which is located off northwest Africa, is a popular spot for wintering Danes with a Facebook group, “Danskere på Gran Canaria” (Danes in Gran Canaria), numbering 8,000 members according to the press release.
The service will operate twice weekly from December until March 29th next year. Flights will leave Billund at 2:45pm on Mondays and Fridays, returning from Gran Canaria at 7:40am on the same days.
In April, the airline will switch to a single weekly scheduled flight between the two airports, it said in the statement. That service will depart on Thursdays.
