Ryanair to reopen base at Copenhagen Airport

The decision means two Ryanair aircraft will have bases in Copenhagen, allowing earlier and later flights in and out of the airport.

The Copenhagen base supplements the existing Danish Ryanair base at Billund Airport, where two of the companies aircraft are already located.

Ryanair currently operates 20 different services in and out of Copenhagen and is the airport’s third-largest operator after SAS and Norwegian.

An additional four destinations -- Düsseldorf, Faro, Paris and Warsaw – will be added to the airline’s schedule this winter with additional departures for existing routes to Gdansk and Krakow.

“Depending on how Norwegian’s business fares, we expect to overtake second place within the next 12 to 18 months,” Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary said according to news wire Ritzau.

Ryanair briefly had a base at Copenhagen airport in 2015, but the arrangement collapsed after protests by trade unions against Ryanair’s failure to sign Danish collective bargaining agreements.

“With the base in Copenhagen there will be the same rules for employees that there are in Billund,” O’Leary said.

The Billund base was opened in 2021 after an agreement was reached between Ryanair and trade union Dansk Metal.

In a statement, Ryanair said that the new base will create around 100 jobs at Copenhagen Airport and said it is investing 200 million dollars.