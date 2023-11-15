Norwegian to fly to 17 new destinations from Denmark

Advertisement

The airline is launching nine new routes from Copenhagen, four from Billund, three from Aarhus and one from Aalborg, as part of 40 new routes added across Europe.

"Route launches are always exciting, and we are very happy to be able to open so many new routes in Denmark from Copenhagen, Billund, Aalborg - and for the first time ever, also Aarhus," Magnus Thome Maursund, the airline's Chief Commercial Officer, said in a statement.

"We hope that the new destinations are well received and that they inspire people to explore more new destinations. Next summer we will fly a total of 332 routes to 123 destinations in Europe."

The airline is launching its first summer flights from Aarhus, with two weekly departures to Mallorca and Alicante and one to Malaga. It is also starting a summer flight between Billund in Jutland and Stockholm, and a new route from Aalborg to Nice, which it said would be "the only direct route to Southern France from Western Denmark".

Here are the new routes:

Aalborg:

Nice (NCE): Two weekly departures from June 3rd

Aarhus:

Malaga (AGP): A weekly departure from April 6th

Alicante (ALC): Two weekly departures from March 31st

Mallorca/Palma (PMI): Two weekly departures from May 3rd

Billund:

Malaga (AGP): Three weekly departures from April 1st

Alicante (ALC): One weekly departure from June 20th

Mallorca/Palma (PMI): Two weekly departures from May 1st

Stockholm (ARN): Two weekly departures from June 19th

Copenhagen:

Milan/Bergamo (BGY): Four weekly departures from March 31st

Basel (BSL): Two weekly departures from June 3rd

Bilbao (BIO): Two weekly departures from June 2nd

Bari (BRI): Two weekly departures from June 22nd

Tivat (TIV): Two weekly departures from June 23rd

Toulouse (TLS): Two weekly departures from June 3rd

Valencia (VLC): Two weekly departures from April 5th

Wroclaw (WRO): Three weekly departures from April 1st

Zadar (ZAD): Two weekly departures from June 23rd



