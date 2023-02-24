Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

UKRAINE

Ukrainian president Zelensky to transmit speech to Danes in front of embassy

Ukrainian president Volodomyr Zelensky will on Friday give a speech which will be shown via a video link in front of the Russian embassy in Copenhagen.

Published: 24 February 2023 09:27 CET
Ukrainian president Zelensky to transmit speech to Danes in front of embassy
People arrive for a church service in Copenhagen marking the anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix

The speech was announced by organisation the Danish European Movement (Europabevægelsen) in a press statement.

The speech will form part of a demonstration in front of the Russian Embassy in Copenhagen, arranged by various Danish youth movements in the city on Friday.

The demonstration, which will start at 4:30pm, is being held to mark the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“It is also a huge honour that Zelensky will say a few words via video link. That shows exactly how important it is that we young people mark the one year anniversary of Russia’s brutal war,” Jakob Wind, national chairperson of European Youth (Europæisk Ungdom), one of the participating organisations, said in the statement.

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Ukrainian Ambassador to Denmark Mykhailo Vydoinyk will also speak at the event.

It is unclear whether Zelensky’s speech will be transmitted live or is pre-recorded.

The Ukrainian president last March gave a speech to the Danish parliament, also via video link.

He also gave a speech to the Danish public on May 4th last year, the anniversary of Denmark’s liberation at the end of the Second World War, in which he invoked the national tradition of lighting candles for the anniversary.

Several different events will take place across Denmark on Friday to mark one year since the war in Ukraine began.

Parliament will attend a service at Holmens Church in Copenhagen with the Crown Prince couple Frederik and Mary in attendance.

The cultural centre Ukrainian House in Denmark will also be officially opened in Copenhagen on Friday.

READ ALSO: Danes donate record amounts to Red Cross during Ukraine war

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

UKRAINE

Over 3,000 Ukrainian refugees in Denmark have returned home

Some 4,600 of the 31,000 refugees who fled to Denmark from Ukraine last year have since left the Nordic country.

Published: 24 February 2023 09:52 CET
Over 3,000 Ukrainian refugees in Denmark have returned home

Of the 4,600 Ukrainians who left Denmark, 3,300 returned to Ukraine according to Statistics Denmark figures.

That number includes 1,500 women, 1,400 children and 370 men.

The statistics show that Ukrainian arrivals in Denmark peaked in the second quarter of 2022 following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“Immigration of Ukrainian nationals increased markedly in 2022. In comparison 1,900 Ukrainian nationals immigrated to Denmark in 2021,” said Statistics Denmark special consultant Lisbeth Harbo.

“The large immigration in 2022 should of course be seen in light of the Russian invasion of Ukraine,” Harbo said.

Women and children comprised 85 percent of all Ukrainian immigrants to Denmark in 2022.

That was primarily because adult men were generally required to stay in Ukraine and fight against the invasion.

The Danish statistics also show that every one of the country’s 98 municipalities received refugees from Ukraine last year.

Most were given addresses in major cities Copenhagen or Aarhus, where 9 percent and 5 percent respectively were housed.

Two other cities, Aalborg and Odense, received the next highest proportions with 4 percent and 3 percent respectively.

Denmark passed a special ‘Ukrainian law’ last spring enabling refugees from Ukraine to be quickly given temporary work and residence permits.

Recently released figures from the Ministry of Employment show that just over 7,000 Ukrainians are currently working in Denmark. That corresponds to approximately 56 percent of Ukrainian refugees who are available to the labour market.

Sectors including cleaning, hotels and hospitality and agriculture are among those to have hired the most Ukrainians.

“I think that these are excellent numbers. They show that many people, despite the difficult circumstances, wanted to find work and provide for themselves while they are in Denmark,” Employment Minister Ane Halsboe-Jørgensen told news wire Ritzau in relation to the employment figures.

READ ALSO: ‘One in three’ Ukrainian refugees in Denmark wants to stay after war

SHOW COMMENTS