Ukrainian president Zelensky to transmit speech to Danes in front of embassy

The speech was announced by organisation the Danish European Movement (Europabevægelsen) in a press statement.

The speech will form part of a demonstration in front of the Russian Embassy in Copenhagen, arranged by various Danish youth movements in the city on Friday.

The demonstration, which will start at 4:30pm, is being held to mark the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“It is also a huge honour that Zelensky will say a few words via video link. That shows exactly how important it is that we young people mark the one year anniversary of Russia’s brutal war,” Jakob Wind, national chairperson of European Youth (Europæisk Ungdom), one of the participating organisations, said in the statement.

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Ukrainian Ambassador to Denmark Mykhailo Vydoinyk will also speak at the event.

It is unclear whether Zelensky’s speech will be transmitted live or is pre-recorded.

The Ukrainian president last March gave a speech to the Danish parliament, also via video link.

He also gave a speech to the Danish public on May 4th last year, the anniversary of Denmark’s liberation at the end of the Second World War, in which he invoked the national tradition of lighting candles for the anniversary.

Several different events will take place across Denmark on Friday to mark one year since the war in Ukraine began.

Parliament will attend a service at Holmens Church in Copenhagen with the Crown Prince couple Frederik and Mary in attendance.

The cultural centre Ukrainian House in Denmark will also be officially opened in Copenhagen on Friday.

