Danes donate record amounts to Red Cross during Ukraine war

A total of 693 million kroner has been donated to the Danish Red Cross from private individuals and businesses in Denmark in relation to the war in Ukraine.

The amount is a record for the NGO according to General Secretary Anders Ladekarl.

“We’ve never received so many donations before and never have so many Danes contributed to humanitarian help for a single catastrophe,” Ladekarl told national broadcaster DR.

Donations towards the Red Cross aid to Ukraine are still coming in a calendar year after the Russian invasion began, Ladekarl said.

“What’s unusual is that the donations to Ukraine continue to come in. New initiatives keep coming and people keep donating money,” he said.

Other Danish charities report a similar story.

“We have really received some big donations. And it’s not that Danes have just given individual donations, they keep being creative to raise money for Ukrainians,” the General Secretary of DanChurchAid (Folkekirkens Nødhjælp), Birgitte Quist-Sørensen, told DR.

Unicef Denmark, Save the Children Denmark and SOS Children’s villages have raised 195 million kroner, 40 million kroner and 45 million kroner respectively, the broadcaster reports.

“The war in Ukraine comes very close to us because it’s going on here in Europe. And that is easier for many people to relate to than crises further away,” fund raising specialist Kim Skytte Graae said to DR.

“In this crisis we can see an obvious victim and an obvious villain. Ukraine is the innocent part in this case and you can see an obvious need for help, and not least you can see that your donations make a difference,” he said.

READ ALSO: ‘One in three’ Ukrainian refugees in Denmark wants to stay after war