UKRAINE

Danes donate record amounts to Red Cross during Ukraine war

The Danish Red Cross has received just under 700 million kroner over the last 12 months in donations towards humanitarian aid in Ukraine.

Published: 22 February 2023 15:07 CET
A file photo of an app donation to the Danish Red Cross. Photo: Nils Meilvang/Ritzau Scanpix

A total of 693 million kroner has been donated to the Danish Red Cross from private individuals and businesses in Denmark in relation to the war in Ukraine.

The amount is a record for the NGO according to General Secretary Anders Ladekarl.

“We’ve never received so many donations before and never have so many Danes contributed to humanitarian help for a single catastrophe,” Ladekarl told national broadcaster DR.

Donations towards the Red Cross aid to Ukraine are still coming in a calendar year after the Russian invasion began, Ladekarl said.

“What’s unusual is that the donations to Ukraine continue to come in. New initiatives keep coming and people keep donating money,” he said.

Other Danish charities report a similar story.

“We have really received some big donations. And it’s not that Danes have just given individual donations, they keep being creative to raise money for Ukrainians,” the General Secretary of DanChurchAid (Folkekirkens Nødhjælp), Birgitte Quist-Sørensen, told DR.

Unicef Denmark, Save the Children Denmark and SOS Children’s villages have raised 195 million kroner, 40 million kroner and 45 million kroner respectively, the broadcaster reports.

“The war in Ukraine comes very close to us because it’s going on here in Europe. And that is easier for many people to relate to than crises further away,” fund raising specialist Kim Skytte Graae said to DR.

“In this crisis we can see an obvious victim and an obvious villain. Ukraine is the innocent part in this case and you can see an obvious need for help, and not least you can see that your donations make a difference,” he said.

UKRAINE

‘One in three’ Ukrainian refugees in Denmark wants to stay after war

Around a third of Ukrainian refugees currently in Denmark say they would prefer to continue their lives in the Nordic country once the war in Ukraine is over, according to a government survey.

Published: 21 February 2023 10:04 CET
The survey was conducted by the Ministry of Immigration and Integration, which has published the results in a press statement.

Some 37 percent of adult Ukrainians who are in Denmark as a result of the war said they want to stay.

Slightly more – 40 percent – said that they wanted to stay in Denmark for as long as there is war in Ukraine, or until the security situation there allows them to return safely.

The Danish government has in recent years followed the principle that refugees must return to their home countries once it is deemed safe for them to do so (by Danish authorities). This has led to some controversial decisions to send Syrians back to the Damascus area.

Around 30,000 Ukrainians have come to Denmark as refugees since the Russian invasion began on February 24th last year.

That number includes 17,126 adults over the age of 18 who were given residence and work permits in Denmark under a special law passed by parliament last spring.

Around 7,500 Ukrainian refugees, around 44 percent of those over 18, responded to the government survey.

The mayor of the Faaborg-Midtfyn municipality, Hans Stavnsager, told news wire Ritzau he would not be opposed to Ukrainians housed in the area remaining in the longer term. Some 321 Ukrainian refugees were allocated housing in Faaborg-Midtfyn.

“This is maybe a bit of a selfish opinion to have because in reality it’s important for as many of them as possible to come back to Ukraine and help rebuild the country,” Stavnsager said.

“But from a selfish perspective I think it would be good for the municipality if a lot of them stay. We need the labour – as a municipality and for our businesses,” he said.

The government survey found that the views of Ukrainian refugees on returning to Ukraine after the war display different trends by age. Older Ukrainians were more likely to say they want to return.

It is perhaps not surprising that the overall percentage that is keen to stay on is relatively high. The ministry survey found that Ukrainians who chose to flee to Denmark over other European countries are likely to have done so because they already had contacts or a network in the Nordic country.

Two in three of those responding to the survey said they either had a connection to Denmark before the war or that they had a network in Denmark because of the war – for example if their friends fled to Denmark before they did.

The survey was conducted in October and November 2022.

