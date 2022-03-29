Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

UKRAINE

‘Light a candle for Ukrainians’: Zelensky makes speech to Danish parliament

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday addressed the Danish parliament via a live video link.

Published: 29 March 2022 14:56 CEST
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky addresses Danish MPs
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky addresses Danish MPs on March 29th. Photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix

In his speech, Zelensky thanked Denmark for supporting Ukraine as it defends itself against the Russian invasion, which began on February 24th, and urged more sanctions against Moscow.

“I know that in Denmark, a candle is an image of hygge and a normal home life. That’s a life many people in Ukraine can hardly imagine,” he said during the address.

“I would ask people at home in Danish families today to light a candle in memory of the Ukrainian lives that have been lost to the Russian invasion. In memory of those who have sacrificed their lives for our peace and freedom,” he said.

He also called for further sanctions against Moscow to bolster those already in place.

“Europe must say no to Russian oil as soon as possible,” he said in the speech, which was screened in the Landstingssalen chamber of the parliament, rather than the Folketingssalen where laws are voted on.

Zelensky’s speech was translated from Ukrainian into English, and then from English into Danish as it was given.

He also requested Danish help with the rebuilding of Black Sea city Mykolaiv.

“I encourage Denmark to take responsibility for the rebuilding of Mykolaiv,” he said.

Russian missiles were reported on Tuesday morning to have hit the Mykolaiv, described by Zelensky as a “peaceful” city with no strategic military value.

At least seven people died in the strikes with 22 injured, the president said.

He also thanked Danish companies that have left Russia while saying that more could yet be done to damage Moscow economically.

READ ALSO: Danish brewer Carlsberg to leave Russia

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

UKRAINE

Denmark creates jobs website for Ukraine refugees

The Danish Ministry of Employment on Monday announced a new website which it says is designed to help refugees from Ukraine find a way on to the labour market.

Published: 28 March 2022 17:09 CEST
Denmark creates jobs website for Ukraine refugees

The website, jobguideUkraine.dk, is available in both Ukrainian and English, with a section for employers in Danish.

The platform “gives Ukrainian refugees an overall guide to their job search in Denmark,” the ministry said in a statement.

Employers can meanwhile find out where to place job notices for applications from Ukrainians.

The website will be updated on an ongoing basis to include elements including links to jobs website and guidelines. It also helps Ukrainians to put together a CV for use in Denmark and has information on Danish labour and wage regulations.

“It’s very good that we have quickly gathered the most important information so that we can ease the way into work for Ukrainian refugees,” Employment Minister Peter Hummelgaard said in a ministry statement.

Lizette Risgaard, head of the national trade union organisation FH (Fagbevægelsens Hovedorganisation), said the website gave a “short introduction to the Danish labour market”.

Ukrainian workers must work under “the terms of collective bargaining agreements,” Risgaard said, referring to the Danish labour model.

Many Ukrainian nationals have already applied for residence in Denmark under a new law passed earlier in March.

At least 309 persons have already been granted residence permits in Denmark under the law, according to reports on Friday.

The law eases the process for Ukrainians compared to the normal asylum system, and is designed to enable them to start work and school as soon as possible after coming to Denmark.

Up to 100,000 Ukrainian refugees could eventually arrive in Denmark as a result of the Russian invasion of their country, Copenhagen said last week.

The new website was created by the employment ministry in partnership with trade unions, employer organisations, the national organisation for municipalities, KL, and the regional health authorities.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: How Ukrainians can apply for residence and work permits in Denmark

SHOW COMMENTS