‘Light a candle for Ukrainians’: Zelensky makes speech to Danish parliament

In his speech, Zelensky thanked Denmark for supporting Ukraine as it defends itself against the Russian invasion, which began on February 24th, and urged more sanctions against Moscow.

“I know that in Denmark, a candle is an image of hygge and a normal home life. That’s a life many people in Ukraine can hardly imagine,” he said during the address.

“I would ask people at home in Danish families today to light a candle in memory of the Ukrainian lives that have been lost to the Russian invasion. In memory of those who have sacrificed their lives for our peace and freedom,” he said.

He also called for further sanctions against Moscow to bolster those already in place.

“Europe must say no to Russian oil as soon as possible,” he said in the speech, which was screened in the Landstingssalen chamber of the parliament, rather than the Folketingssalen where laws are voted on.

Zelensky’s speech was translated from Ukrainian into English, and then from English into Danish as it was given.

He also requested Danish help with the rebuilding of Black Sea city Mykolaiv.

“I encourage Denmark to take responsibility for the rebuilding of Mykolaiv,” he said.

Russian missiles were reported on Tuesday morning to have hit the Mykolaiv, described by Zelensky as a “peaceful” city with no strategic military value.

At least seven people died in the strikes with 22 injured, the president said.

He also thanked Danish companies that have left Russia while saying that more could yet be done to damage Moscow economically.

