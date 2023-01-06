Read news from:
TODAY IN DENMARK

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Friday

Total deaths in Denmark up 'significantly' due to Covid and flu, employers' case against shortened master's degrees, and stop-and-search in Copenhagen are among the top news stories in Denmark on Friday.

Published: 6 January 2023 06:46 CET
Public health officials urge Danes to stay up to date on Covid and flu vaccines as deaths spike this winter. Photo: Philip Davali/Ritzau Scanpix

Deaths up ‘significantly’ in Denmark due to ‘triple epidemic’ 

Significantly more people in Denmark have died in recent weeks than were expected, according to the most recent report from the State Serum Institute, Denmark’s infectious disease agency. Officials at the SSI say this winter’s triple epidemic — widespread infections with Covid, influenza, and RSV — are likely to blame, having hit elderly populations particularly hard. 

While final tallies are still being calculated, the SSI believes about 30 percent more people died than were expected to the week of December 12th, based on a graph published by the agency. In the final week of the year, about 1,400 people died in Denmark — that represents “really high” excess mortality, according to SSI director Henrik Ullum. 

The SSI anticipates that flu infections will continue to rise over the next several weeks. “This can mean that excess mortality may drag on, ” Ullum told broadcaster DR. “We must anticipate that we will see significant continued illness in Danish society over the winter and also excess mortality.” 

However, Ullum doesn’t foresee restrictions like masking or work-from-home returning to Denmark. “The burden on our healthcare system is much less,” he said to DR. “That’s why no experts — including myself — see restrictions coming into question at all.” 

Instead, Ullum urges vaccination against both flu and Covid and emphasises the importance of staying home if you feel sick. 

Survey: most employers oppose Denmark’s plan to shorten master’s programmes 

The Danish government’s plan to cut many master’s degree programmes from two years to one isn’t popular among most employers in Denmark, according to survey data from the Danish Association of Lawyers and Economists (Djøf). 

Of the more than 1,600 public and private employers surveyed, 77 percent said shortening master’s programmes would be “a step backwards,” newswire Ritzau reports. Meanwhile, 72 percent of employers said they’d prefer to employ a graduate with a longer degree over a candidate with a shorter one. Two out of three respondents went so far as to say that graduates with shorter degrees should command lower salaries. 

Stabbings: Police extend Copenhagen stop-and-search for two more weeks 

January 2nd saw two more stabbings in Nørrebro, despite elevated police presence and a special stop-and-search policy implemented in the wake of five earlier stabbings in Nørrebro and Nordvest during the Christmas holidays, according to Ritzau. 

Copenhagen law enforcement has announced it will continue the stop and search zones (also called “visitation zones”) for the next two weeks. Since the searches began December 29th, police say 120 people have been searched, turning up 13 stabbing weapons and leading to five charges. 

Police believe several of the stabbings are between young men “associated with criminal circles,” Ritzau reports. 

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday

Falling gas prices, a cyber attack on the Danish Armed Forces, and the demolition of a Tivoli ride are among the top news stories in Denmark on Thursday.

Published: 5 January 2023 08:09 CET
Relief at the pump and meter — gas prices at new low

European gas prices have dipped to their lowest level since November 2021, newswire Ritzau reports. 

“The many consumers who use gas to heat their homes are feeling the effects. But all of us can actually also feel it in the form of lower electricity prices,” says Søren Kristensen, chief economist at Sydbank. “It’s actually quite a big boost to the personal finances of some of those who have been hardest hit over the past year.” 

According to Kristensen, we have an unusually warm winter and robust gas reserves in Germany to thank for the falling prices. 

However, gas prices remain eye-wateringly high compared to historic levels — on January 4th, a megawatt-hour of energy costs 64.83 euros, more than triple the price at the beginning of 2021. 

Cyber attack on Danish Armed Forces

On December 8th, all Danish Armed Forces websites shut down suddenly. Now, agency officials say the 11 hour outage was the result of a cyber attack, broadcaster DR reports

It took officials four hours to realize a ‘DDoS’ cyber attack, “in which thousands of computers simultaneously send requests to the same servers, which then crash due to the overload,” was to blame, DR writes. Until then, officials believed the shutdown to be due to a technical error.

Experts say the reaction time from the Danish Armed Forces doesn’t inspire confidence. 

“You [the user] knew something was wrong after four minutes, but it took the Defense several hours to find out what it was. That’s not good,” Jan Lemnitzer, associate professor in cyber security at Copenhagen Business School, tells DR. “It is thought-provoking that when the same thing happened to the Swedish Defense Force the week before, it took them less than ten minutes to both detect and defeat the attack.” 

Danish journalist can return to Ukraine 

Matilde Kimer,  DR’s correspondent to Russia and Ukraine, has been unable to report from Ukraine since August 2022 when the Ukrainian security service cancelled her press accreditation. As of January 4th, her right to report from Ukraine has been restored —  without explanation. 

Kilmer’s reinstatement comes after months of lobbying from both DR and Denmark’s foreign minister Lars Løkke Rasmusen.

Kimer travelled to Kyiv in early December to meet with the Ukrainian security service, where she was told some of her social media posts appeared to sympathize with Russia. 

DR writes that “Kimer said she was told at the meeting that the Ukrainian security service would reassess her case if she said ‘yes’ to writing what they call “good stories” about Ukraine. At the same time, she was to use the material that the security service would make available to her. Matilde Kimer refused to do so.” 

Tivoli to demolish fatal ride 

Beginning next week, Aarhus amusement park Tivoli Friheden will dismantle the rollercoaster that killed a 14-year-old girl last summer, according to newspaper Århus Stiftsidende. 

The Danish Technological Institute is still investigating the cause of the accident, which also injured a 13-year-old boy.  

