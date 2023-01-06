For members
TODAY IN DENMARK
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Friday
Total deaths in Denmark up 'significantly' due to Covid and flu, employers' case against shortened master's degrees, and stop-and-search in Copenhagen are among the top news stories in Denmark on Friday.
Published: 6 January 2023 06:46 CET
Public health officials urge Danes to stay up to date on Covid and flu vaccines as deaths spike this winter. Photo: Philip Davali/Ritzau Scanpix
For members
TODAY IN DENMARK
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday
Falling gas prices, a cyber attack on the Danish Armed Forces, and the demolition of a Tivoli ride are among the top news stories in Denmark on Thursday.
Published: 5 January 2023 08:09 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments