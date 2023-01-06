Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Friday

Deaths up ‘significantly’ in Denmark due to ‘triple epidemic’

Significantly more people in Denmark have died in recent weeks than were expected, according to the most recent report from the State Serum Institute, Denmark’s infectious disease agency. Officials at the SSI say this winter’s triple epidemic — widespread infections with Covid, influenza, and RSV — are likely to blame, having hit elderly populations particularly hard.

While final tallies are still being calculated, the SSI believes about 30 percent more people died than were expected to the week of December 12th, based on a graph published by the agency. In the final week of the year, about 1,400 people died in Denmark — that represents “really high” excess mortality, according to SSI director Henrik Ullum.

The SSI anticipates that flu infections will continue to rise over the next several weeks. “This can mean that excess mortality may drag on, ” Ullum told broadcaster DR. “We must anticipate that we will see significant continued illness in Danish society over the winter and also excess mortality.”

However, Ullum doesn’t foresee restrictions like masking or work-from-home returning to Denmark. “The burden on our healthcare system is much less,” he said to DR. “That’s why no experts — including myself — see restrictions coming into question at all.”

Instead, Ullum urges vaccination against both flu and Covid and emphasises the importance of staying home if you feel sick.

