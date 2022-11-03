Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

COVID-19 VACCINES

Can you get a Covid-19 booster in Denmark if you are not in a risk group?

People not eligible for Denmark’s national Covid-19 booster vaccine this autumn can still get revaccinated, but will have to cover costs themselves.

Published: 3 November 2022 11:09 CET
Can you get a Covid-19 booster in Denmark if you are not in a risk group?
North Jutland Regional director Mads Duedahl visits a vaccination centre in Aalborg during the winter 2021 vaccination programme. Boosters this winter will be made available at a cost for non-risk groups. Photo: Henning Bagger/Ritzau Scanpix

A new Covid-19 booster jab will be available across Denmark from November 15th, but people outside eligible groups who want to be revaccinated will have to pay for it, the Danish Health Ministry said in a statement.

Denmark will offer bivalent Moderna and Pfizer vaccines (that is, the newer vaccines targeting omicron variants) for sale to vendors including general practitioners and pharmacies.

“Vaccination will [after November 15th] be available for purchase to members of the public from GPs, pharmacies and others who choose to take part in the arrangement,” the ministry said.

READ ALSO: Covid-19: Denmark expects to bring updated jab into vaccination programme

While the State Serum Institute will sell the doses to vendors at cost price, it’s up to vendors how much they’ll charge patients for the jab. This also applies with other types of vaccination, specifically vaccination for travel purposes.

“The purchase price for the consumer is set by individual vaccinators, as is the practice with, for example, travel vaccines. The overall price of vaccination may therefore vary,” the ministry said.

The first doses of the Covid-19 booster will be received by vendors on November 14th ahead of a November 15th start date. 

A limit has been placed on the number of vaccines to be released for private sale in order to ensure sufficient supply for at-risk persons.

Denmark’s autumn 2022 Covid-19 vaccination programme began on September 15th, when care home residents and people aged 85 and over were invited for a booster jab.

All people aged 50 and over were offered free vaccination from October 1st.

Other groups for which vaccination is recommended include those who are pregnant, work in the health and elderly care sectors, or are at heightened risk of serious illness.

These groups are not automatically offered a free booster: they receive information from their workplaces or must contact health services independently to check eligibility and arrange a vaccination. This can be done via the vacciner.dk and Danish Health Authority (Sundhedsstyrelsen) websites.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

HEALTH

UPDATE: Tap water boiling advice still in place in reduced part of Herlev

An advisory to boil tap water in Greater Copenhagen municipality Herlev has been further reduced but not yet lifted completely.

Published: 31 October 2022 10:35 CET
Updated: 2 November 2022 11:43 CET
UPDATE: Tap water boiling advice still in place in reduced part of Herlev

Residents in a small area of Greater Copenhagen district Herlev are still advised to to boil water before using it for drinking, cooking and brushing teeth.

In a November 1st update, Herlev Municipality said its recommendation for residents to boil water remains effective at “Herlev Hospital and in the area located between [roads] Hjortespringvej, Vindebyvej, Tvedvangen and Ettehavevej/Malurthaven.

“The water boiling recommendation ceases in the remaining part of Herlev,” it said.

An updated map published by water and energy company Hofor shows the area still affected by the recommendation.

Residents in the marked area of Herlev should boil water before using as of November 2nd. Image: Hofor

Herlev Municipality first said on Thursday last week that water should not be consumed straight from the tap after levels of E. coli bacteria were identified.

Water used for drinking, cooking, and brushing teeth should be boiled vigorously for two minutes beforehand, a press release said.

The advice to boil water before using has now been lifted in some parts of the municipal area.

“Water can once again be drunk in north Herlev, but remember to rinse all faucets thoroughly before using the water,” Herlev Municipality said in an earlier statement.

Tests run by energy and water company Hofor found the water to be clean in several parts of the municipality, according to the statement.

People in the areas where the advice still applies should continue to boil water until further notice, the municipality said in the statement.

“New samples are taken every day and we assess daily whether we can lift the recommendation, but we cannot yet say when it will be,” it said.

Those no longer affected by the advice should “strongly” run all taps and shower heads (including outdoors ones) for 10 minutes before using the water again, the statement said.

This may result in brown water due to loosening of iron in the pipes caused by heavy use in a short period. Should you experience this, continue to let the water run until it is clear and do not use the brown water, Herlev Municipality wrote.

Residents in nearby Helsingør Municipality are no longer advised to boil water, local water board Helsingør Forsyning confirmed on Monday, Helsingør had been affected by a similar problem at the end of last week.

In a statement posted to its website, Helsingør Forsyning wrote that water can be drunk again with the boiling advisory there now lifted.

“The Danish Patient Safety Authority and the water authority in Helsingør Municipality have lifted the previous recommendation to boil water which applied in most of the municipality,” the statement read.

“Customers can therefore drink the water again,” it said.

In a Facebook post, the authority confirmed that this applies for cooking, drinking and brushing teeth with the water.

The advice was lifted after “analysis of new samples taken on [Thursday] at Hellebæk waterworks and from customers did not show traces of either E. Coli or Coliform bacteria,” it said.

Residents who consumed the water prior to seeing the alerts need not be unduly concerned, the Herlev Municipality said in a previous statement.

“There is only a small risk you will become sick if you have drunk the water. So far, only small amounts of bacteria have been found. But boil the water before you drink it from now on,” it said.

The cause of the contaminations remains unspecified.

SHOW COMMENTS