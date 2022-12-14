For members
2022 DANISH ELECTION
KEY POINTS: What are the main policies of the new Danish government?
A public holiday gets the chop, plans for an asylum centre in Rwanda, new climate targets and tax cuts are among several details of the platform for Denmark’s incoming government.
Published: 14 December 2022 14:35 CET
Updated: 14 December 2022 17:34 CET
Updated: 14 December 2022 17:34 CET
Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Liberal leader Jakob Ellemann-Jensen and Moderate leader Lars Løkke Rasmussen present the platform for the new Danish government. Photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments