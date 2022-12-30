Copenhagen police implement stop and search zones in wake of stabbings

The stop and search zones (also known as “visitation zones”) will be in place from December 29th at 6pm up to, and including January 5th, 2023, at 6pm, the Copenhagen Police announced in a press release.

“Unfortunately, we have seen five stabbings in a relatively limited area since Christmas Eve and have also caught a number of people with knives in the same area.

“We can’t and won’t accept that, and we have therefore established a visitation zone until the Thursday after New Year,” police inspector Tommy Laursen explained in the press release.

The police inspector believes the zone will prevent more incidents.

The zone covers Peblinge Dossering – Sortedam Dossering – Fredensgade – Tagensvej – Haraldsgade – Lersø Parkallé – Tuborgvej – Bispebjergvej – Orgelbyggervej – Rådvadsvej – Utterslevvej – Hareskovvej – Borups Allé – Bispeengbuen – Ågade – Åboulevard – Peblinge Dossering.

Increased police presence

The police have previously announced that they will increase street presence due to the stabbings that have occurred in Copenhagen since Christmas Eve.

Since Christmas Eve, there have been six stabbings in Copenhagen and Frederiksberg. The police have previously announced that they are investigating the cases.

On Wednesday, the police said the Christmas Eve incident was unrelated to the other five stabbing cases.

However, it is still too early to tell whether some of the other five cases are related to each, according to the police.

The police also didn’t reveal whether they believe some of the cases may be related to gangs or organized crime.