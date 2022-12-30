Read news from:
Copenhagen police implement stop and search zones in wake of stabbings

After multiple stabbing incidents during the Christmas holiday period, the Copenhagen Police have decided to set up stop and search zones in parts of Nørrebro and in the Nordvest quarter in Copenhagen.

Published: 30 December 2022 13:03 CET
Nørrebro Copenhagen
The Copenhagen Police are establishing stop and search zones in certain areas of Nørrebro and Nordvest in Copenhagen. Photo by Jonas Smith / Unsplash

The stop and search zones (also known as “visitation zones”) will be in place from December 29th at 6pm up to, and including January 5th, 2023, at 6pm, the Copenhagen Police announced in a press release.

“Unfortunately, we have seen five stabbings in a relatively limited area since Christmas Eve and have also caught a number of people with knives in the same area.

“We can’t and won’t accept that, and we have therefore established a visitation zone until the Thursday after New Year,” police inspector Tommy Laursen explained in the press release.

The police inspector believes the zone will prevent more incidents.

The zone covers Peblinge Dossering – Sortedam Dossering – Fredensgade – Tagensvej – Haraldsgade – Lersø Parkallé – Tuborgvej – Bispebjergvej – Orgelbyggervej – Rådvadsvej – Utterslevvej – Hareskovvej – Borups Allé – Bispeengbuen – Ågade – Åboulevard – Peblinge Dossering.

Increased police presence

The police have previously announced that they will increase street presence due to the stabbings that have occurred in Copenhagen since Christmas Eve.

Since Christmas Eve, there have been six stabbings in Copenhagen and Frederiksberg. The police have previously announced that they are investigating the cases.

On Wednesday, the police said the Christmas Eve incident was unrelated to the other five stabbing cases.

However, it is still too early to tell whether some of the other five cases are related to each, according to the police.

The police also didn’t reveal whether they believe some of the cases may be related to gangs or organized crime.

Dubai court authorizes extradition of Brit charged with tax fraud in Denmark

A Dubai court Thursday authorised the extradition of a British national wanted over an alleged 1.7 billion euro tax fraud in Denmark, authorities said, ahead of a further ruling by a higher court.

Published: 30 December 2022 08:33 CET
Hedge fund trader Sanjay Shah was arrested in Dubai in June, but the emirate’s Court of Appeal in September rejected an extradition request by Denmark.

The Court of Appeal overturned that decision on Thursday, according to the media office of Dubai’s government.

“The Dubai Court of Appeal has issued a ruling to extradite Sanjay Shah, a British citizen, to Denmark… for alleged fraud and money laundering,” it said in a statement.

Horizons & Co, a firm representing Shah, noted that “today’s decision confirms that Mr Shah can be extradited from the UAE”.

Shah will not be extradited immediately.

“We now have 30 days in which to appeal today’s judgement in the Court of Cassation, the highest Court in the UAE,” said Horizons & Co’s Managing Partner Ali Al Zarooni.

Case details

“The decision of the Court of Cassation, which we anticipate in the next two months, will be final,” the statement quoted him as saying.

Shah is accused of running a scheme for three years from 2012 in which foreign firms pretended to own shares in Danish companies and claimed tax refunds.

Shah has said he is not guilty and claims he did not violate Danish law, according to domestic media in the United Arab Emirates. He was arrested under a bilateral extradition treaty signed in March.

“It has required a sustained effort from Danish diplomacy to reach this point and a constructive cooperation with the Emirati authorities,” Danish foreign minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen told Danish news agency Ritzau.

“Hopefully, today we have come a big step closer to bringing Sanjay Shah to justice.”

