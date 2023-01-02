Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Monday

Lise Nørgaard, creator of legendary television series Matador, dies aged 105

The journalist and author Lise Nørgaard has died at the remarkable age of 105, broadcaster DR reports this morning in a “breaking” alert stretching the width of its homepage.

Nørgaard created Matador, the 1970s TV series loved by millions of Danes. Matador is still hugely popular to this day, decades after its release, and has had a huge cultural impact over the years.

You can read a little more in this earlier article about why Nørgaard and Matador mean so much to Denmark.

New car sales fell by 20 percent in 2022

Supply problems were a key factor in a significant drop in the number of new cars sold last year, according to data from industry organisation De Danske Bilimportører.

Issues with supply made it difficult for car dealerships to meet demand, resulting in the disappointing figures.

Microchips, needed to control cars’ electrics, were one of the harder components to come by.

“But we’ve been through the worst challenges and longest delivery times, so we look forward to a more stable 2023,” the organisation’s CEO Mads Rørvig said.

Danes continue to travel to far-flung holiday destinations

The cost of living crisis has so far had little impact on Danes’ enthusiasm for long distance travel to warm and exotic holiday destinations, DR writes.

The first winter season in three years without major Covid-19 travel restrictions has seen packages to countries such as Mauritius and Thailand sold out, travel agencies Bravo Tours and Spies said.

Copenhagen Airport said it expected 8.5 million passengers during the winter season – a figure that falls a little short of the 10 million which was normal in pre-Covid years. This is likely to be due to airlines still working to catch up from the hit they took during the coronavirus crisis, and not a lack of demand, according to DR’s report.

Frederiksen sticks to promise to scrap public holiday in New Year speech

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen yesterday gave the traditional New Year’s Day speech which the government leader records at official residence Marienborg for broadcast on January 1st.

In the speech, Frederiksen said that a plan to scrap the Great Prayer Day holiday was still a policy of the new government, despite its apparent unpopularity.

READ ALSO: How can Denmark earn money by abolishing a public holiday?

She said that the Danish public must prepare to “produce more” to meet the challenges of war in Europe, the climate crisis and domestic difficulties.

We’ll have more detail on the contents of Frederiksen’s speech in an article today.