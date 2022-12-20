Read news from:
WORKING IN DENMARK

How can Denmark earn money by abolishing a public holiday?

The Danish government says it wants to scrap a public holiday to enable additional spending on defence. How will it achieve this?

Published: 20 December 2022 15:37 CET
How can Denmark earn money by abolishing a public holiday?
Denmark's government wants to reduce the number of public holidays to divert spending elsewhere, but how might this be achieved? Illustration photo by Timon Studler on Unsplash

The government last week announced it wanted to abolish one of Denmark’s annual public holidays in a measure that it says will allow it to increase spending on defence.

The policy, confirmed in the agreement between the three parties in the coalition government, means that a public holiday – most likely to be the springtime Great Prayer Day – is likely to be scrapped.

If the proposal is adopted, the change would likely take effect from 2024.

In its policy agreement, the government states that it wants to raise 4.5 billion kroner for additional spending on defence. To this end, it wants an extra working day to be added to the year, and therefore suggests that Great Prayer Day be abolished.

The agreement does not outline how the money will be raised or what the contribution of working people would be.

Leaders from the three coalition parties told broadcaster DR in a joint interview on Sunday that people who work on Great Prayer Day will be paid in full for working that day.

Some confusion had emerged after employment minister, Ane Halsboe Jørgensen, had referred to future pay for working on Great Prayer Day as “compensation”.

Scrapping a public holiday could in fact cost the government money in the long term, according to an analyst who spoke to broadcaster DR.

“Danes adjust according to how much they have in their wage packets after tax, and Danes have sought more leisure time in recent decades as we have become richer,” senior economist Mads Lundby Hansen of free-market conservative thinktank Cepos told DR.

“And my expectation is that this won’t have a major effect on the overall time spent working in the long term,” he said.

This is because people who work in Denmark will eventually demand more paid holiday to replace the lost public holiday, he speculated.

“In the short term, it could be a financial contribution if trade unions don’t demand corresponding increased holiday at the next round of collective bargaining talks,” he said.

Because of the many uncertainties that remain around the policy, it is difficult to say how much the government could save by increasing annual labour by one working day, as well as the costs that might be involved, DR writes.

Several factors could affect the outcome, including the number of people who simply take a different day off, the number who accept the extra working day, and how wages for the extra labour in the public sector will be financed.

There is also no precedent for the policy and therefore no basis for comparison.

However, if all public sector workers were paid for one extra day’s work per year, the cost to the state would be around 900 million kroner in additional wages after tax, DR writes based on Cepos’ calculations.

This would be offset by additional tax revenues from the private sector for the extra day of work.

These revenues would therefore need to cover the cost of the extra pay for public employees and the additional revenue that the government wants to generate for the military.

Another option could be to reduce the number of public sector staff, DR reports based on discussions with economists. This would be possible because the additional day provides more working hours, so fewer employees could put in the same amount of work across a year. Restructuring and adapting existing jobs would, theoretically, help the government achieve this.

Employment Minister Jørgensen told DR that removing a public holiday would be a “simple and efficient way to bring a very large amount of money to our military by getting everybody to work for one more day, and is something that can be done instead of making cuts and savings to our welfare”.

The Ministry of Finance did not provide DR with its calculations on the proposal, and the Employment Ministry does not yet have the finalised bill, the broadcaster writes.

WORKING IN DENMARK

Danish government to continue fight against EU minimum wage directive

Denmark’s government says it is prepared to go to the EU Court to reverse an EU directive on the minimum wage.

Published: 19 December 2022 12:45 CET
Danish government to continue fight against EU minimum wage directive

The new government is to take the EU to court to prevent it enforcing minimum wage rules in Denmark, it states in the three-party coalition agreement presented last week.

“In Denmark it is the labour market parties which negotiate the terms of wages. On that basis, labour market parties are also against the EU directive in minimum wages,” the agreement states.

An EU directive on minimum wages was recently adopted, but Denmark and Sweden are both opposed because of the established labour models in those two countries, by which wages are set through negotiations between trade unions and employers.

The EU Commission has stated that it will respect the Danish model and will not force the country to code a minimum wage into law, but the government wants the directive to be removed completely.

“Regardless what the consequences of the directive are here and now, it’s a slippery slope that the EU is ratified directives on wages. That is why we in the government have decided to take an annulment suit to the EU Court with a view to have the directive ruled invalid,” employment minister Ane Halsboe-Jørgensen said in a written comment to news wire Ritzau.

The case will attempt to have the directive nullified on the grounds that it does not comply with the EU Treaty, Ritzau writes.

Trade Unions and the left wing party Red Green Alliance (Enhedslisten) have both previously called for Denmark to go to the EU Court over the issue.

It is not certain that Denmark stands to gain overall from such a lawsuit, an expert said.

“It might be that you can bring this lawsuit and win politically. But it could have some political consequences,” Laust Høgedahl, professor and labour market researcher at Aalborg University, told Ritzau.

“If Denmark goes in and throws a spanner in the works of this directive, we [could] then become isolated in a European context and become unpopular with the other countries. So it might be a legal victory but it could also be a political defeat,” he said.

