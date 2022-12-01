Read news from:
2022 DANISH ELECTION

Moderate party downplays importance of joining new Danish government 

After another round of negotiations with acting Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Moderate leader Lars Løkke Rasmussen says it’s beside the point if his party joins Frederiksen’s vision of a ‘broad, central’ government.

Published: 1 December 2022 13:21 CET
Moderate party downplays importance of joining new Danish government 
The Moderate party could put its votes behind a centrist coalition without being part of the government itself. Photo: Ida Marie Odgaard/Ritzau Scanpix

Rasmussen, who was Prime Minister before Frederiksen when leader of the Liberal (Venstre) party, led the newly-formed Moderates into parliament in their first election on a platform of installing a centrist government.

The Moderates have a relatively strong hand in the negotiations with their 16 seats from 9.3 percent of the vote share in the election, which took place one month ago.

“For us, it’s not a separate ambition to be part of such a government,” Rasmussen said outside of the prime minister’s official residence at Marienborg on Wednesday.

“Whether we are in or not is less important. But we want to put ourselves in a position where we can influence the content. That’s what matters,” he said. 

“It strikes me that Mette Frederiksen and I go a long way towards sharing the analysis of what’s good for Denmark,” he added.

Rasmussen has previously backed a potential government involving the Social Democrats and Liberals along with the Moderates, calling it an “excellent starting point”.

But he said on Wednesday that his party could lend support to a central coalition without being part of the government itself.

The Moderates could be influential “by forming the parliamentary basis for a government which consists of parties from both sides of the infamous political centre,” he said.

Although the centrist party is heavily involved in talks led by Frederiksen, it does not have decisive seats which could give either the left or right wings an overall majority. The left wing ‘red bloc’ took a single-seat victory in the November 1st election, meaning a left-wing government could be formed without the support of the Moderates.

But Frederiksen has eschewed the option of a government reliant on the support of the parties furthest to the left, the Red Green Alliance and Alternative, maintaining her pre-election pledge to seek a coalition across the centre.

There is no majority which could put a ‘blue bloc’ or conservative government in place.

2022 DANISH ELECTION

Denmark’s election was not target of foreign interference

Denmark’s parliamentary election on November 1st was not targeted for interference by foreign actors, according to a security services review.

Published: 30 November 2022 13:53 CET
Denmark’s election was not target of foreign interference

The election was monitored by Danish police intelligence services PET and other authorities, which have concluded no interference took place.

“The election was therefore conducted in line with earlier election activities in Denmark, in which PET has thus far not uncovered coordinated and systematic interference work from foreign states, for instance Russia,” the agency said in a press statement.

In a threat assessment in October, PET and military intelligence agency FE said that it was “unlikely” Russia would attempt to influence the election.

Some misinformation campaigns, such as false social media profiles, were identified however. These may also have been spotted by the Danish public or politicians, PET head of counter-espionage Anders Henriksen said in the statement.

“But PET has not seen what PET would label coordinated and systematic manipulation,” he said.

“That means that we have not seen foreign intelligence services conduct larger manipulation campaigns or operations, for example by trying to split Danes or Danish politicians,” he said.

