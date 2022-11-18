Read news from:
Forskudsopgørelse: Why checking your preliminary Danish tax return matters

Taxpayers in Denmark can now preview their preliminary tax returns, or forskudopgørelse, for 2023 and correct earnings and deductions information.

Published: 18 November 2022 14:54 CET
Taxpayers in Denmark can check their preliminary returns from November . File photo: Thomas Lekfeldt/Ritzau Scanpix

The Danish Tax Authority, Skattestyrelsen, said that over 700,000 logins to the skat.dk platform occurred between Tuesday and Thursday to check their preliminary 2023 tax return or forskudsopgørelse. It is unclear how many are unique logins. 

Next year’s preliminary tax returns were made available on the tax website on Tuesday.

High interest in checking tax information in advance is usual, but the number of logins in the first three days is higher than ever before, according to Danish Tax Authority vice director Jan Møller Mikkelsen.

“This tells us that Danes are now very alert to their tax budget for the coming year,” Mikkelsen said.

“A preliminary return that is correct is the best way to predictable tax finances,” he said.

By ensuring totals are correct now, taxpayers can ensure they do not have to pay a tax deficit when the returns are finalised next year.

The Tax Authority therefore advises all taxpayers to check their preliminary returns.

“You must particularly remember to look at your preliminary tax return for 2023 if there have been changes in your life in 2022,” Mikkelsen said.

 “If, for example, you have changed job, bought or sold a house, travel further to work or have more or less profit in your company, it’s important to go in and update it,” he said.

A large number of homeowners have restructured their mortgages this year due to high interest rates, another reason tax returns could change.

“Interest deductions [rentefradrag, ed.] are something many of us have been used to not thinking about. Interest costs have been low because many have had interest close to zero and that has not changed much until this year,” Louise Aggerstøm Hansen, senior analyst and private economist with Danske Bank, told news wire Ritzau.

“Because many people have restructured to loans where interest rates have changed quite a lot. That can be an extra reason to change the preliminary tax return,” she said.

You can check how much tax you’ve paid or are due to pay during the course of the year and edit your taxation, income and deductions details on the preliminary version of the return, the forskudsopgørelse. 

In some cases, you may have paid too little over the course of the year, which can result in a rebate.

The November release of the forskudsopgørelse (preliminary tax return), along with the årsopgørelse (annual return, calculated and displayed on the SKAT website at the beginning of March) are among the key dates on the Danish tax calendar.

Within a set deadline which falls at the beginning of May, taxpayers can edit their tax information, such as by changing income or tax deduction information, altering their final return and thereby payable tax.

A range of deductions can be applied to Danish income tax and you can check whether you qualify for these and enter information using the forskudsopgørelse. Deductions can be given for pensions contributions, donations to charities, unemployment insurance and trade union membership and commuting costs among other things.

Prior to the March publication of the annual return, you can check how much tax you’ve paid or are due to pay during the course of the year and edit your income and deductions details on the preliminary version of the return, the forskudsopgørelse. 

Deficits or rebates are notified to taxpayers once the annual return is finalised, based on the tax you have paid throughout the year compared to the calculated amount due on the tax return.

COST OF LIVING

How much will electricity tax cut save bill payers in Denmark?

Denmark is to reduce electricity tax to almost zero, in one of a number of measures announced on Friday to help households cope with soaring costs. How much do bill payers stand to save, and is the tax cut a good solution for the predicament?

Published: 23 September 2022 16:57 CEST
A broad majority in the Danish parliament has agreed a new package of cost-saving measures for homes this winter, including sunk electricity taxes and increased family welfare.

Parliament has agreed the new measures to provide additional help to people, particularly families, who are struggling with energy costs.

A core component of the package includes lowering the electricity tax from 69.7 øre per kilowatt-hour to 0.8 øre – equivalent to the minimum rate permitted by the EU – for the first six months of 2023. An øre, literally translating to ‘ear,’ is a kroner-cent. 

This measure alone is estimated to cost the Danish state 3.5 billion kroner, while the total cost of the package to the government is around five billion kroner. The deal could be officially adopted by parliament as early as next week.

The decision is the latest in a number of measures taken by the Danish government in response to record energy prices.

As a result of supply stoppages for Russian gas, on top of inflation, energy prices in Denmark are at record levels, with high costs set to persist throughout the winter.

“Danes are hit hard by inflation. That can already be felt now. We can look ahead to a winter when it will be even more prominent,” Finance Minister Nicolai Wammen said at a press briefing on Friday at which the new package was presented.

“It’s important that we don’t provoke further inflation but we must also help Danes and keep Denmark on the right track. That is what we are doing with this agreement,” he said.

The cut to electricity taxes could save individual households between 1,000 and 2,000 kroner on their bills, according to an expert who spoke to Danish news wire Ritzau.

Despite this, the decision to cut energy tax may not prove to be the best fix for the issue, he said.

“With these initiatives a household will be able to spare between 1,000 and 2,000 kroner on their electricity bill,” Brian Vad Mathiesen, professor in energy planning at Aalborg University, told Ritzau.

“I think it would have been better to send a cheque to all households with a set amount and then keep the electricity tax,” he said.

The government has previously sent one-off payments to selected households in response to the energy crisis. In August, around 400,000 homes in Denmark received 6,000 kroner towards gas bills. To receive the money, the homes had to be primarily gas heated and under a specified total income level, among other criteria.

But the government has said it wants to limit relief in the form of lump sums because this risks worsening inflation.

Mathiesen said that cutting the electricity tax could have the unwanted effect of removing the incentive for homes to save on electricity use.

More efficient use of energy is the most important tool in the current climate of extremely high energy prices, he said.

“What you risk is that people will take their foot off the brake on energy consumption and that could be harmful in relation to price setting – we could actually experience higher prices than expected,” he said.

The energy planning expert called for more government initiatives that would encourage the Danish public to restrict its energy consumption.

“I also note that there are some long-term initiatives to switch back to district heating [from individual gas heaters, thereby reducing gas consumption for heating, ed.]. I hope that there will be more of these savings initiatives. Both for households and businesses, because that is something that can reduce inflation,” he said.

