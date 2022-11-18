For members
TAXES
Forskudsopgørelse: Why checking your preliminary Danish tax return matters
Taxpayers in Denmark can now preview their preliminary tax returns, or forskudopgørelse, for 2023 and correct earnings and deductions information.
Published: 18 November 2022 14:54 CET
Taxpayers in Denmark can check their preliminary returns from November . File photo: Thomas Lekfeldt/Ritzau Scanpix
COST OF LIVING
How much will electricity tax cut save bill payers in Denmark?
Denmark is to reduce electricity tax to almost zero, in one of a number of measures announced on Friday to help households cope with soaring costs. How much do bill payers stand to save, and is the tax cut a good solution for the predicament?
Published: 23 September 2022 16:57 CEST
