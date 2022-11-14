Read news from:
Interest rates encourage Danes to restructure mortgages

Large numbers of homeowners in Denmark are aiming to cash in by changing the structure of mortgages, as interest rate trends provide the potential for savings.

Published: 14 November 2022 12:00 CET
Homeowners in Denmark may be able to make savings by restructuring mortgages, due to current interest rates. File photo: Linda Kastrup/Ritzau Scanpix

Data from financial interest organisation Finans Danmark show that 90 percent of the 23,481 mortgage offers that were made in Denmark in October were related to restructuring of existing loans.

Many homeowners in Denmark are currently able to exploit interest rate trends by clearing their mortgages at lower repayment interest rate than the one they originally took out.

This allows the homeowners to cut part of their outstanding debt by taking out a new mortgage with higher or variable interest, replacing the previous mortgage.

At the beginning of 2022, around 400,000 homeowners had fixed-rate mortgages with interest rates of 2 percent or less and outstanding payments over 1 million kroner.

That number has fallen to 287,000 because of the number of people who have undertaken mortgage restructuring, according to the report.

“Because of current interest rates, many homeowners with fixed-rate mortgages can reduce part of their balance by restructuring their loan,” Finans Danmark CEO Ane Arnth Jensen said in a statement on the organisation’s website.

“High interest levels mean that the rate on the underlying obligations falls and that the loans can thereby be cleared at a lower rate than they were taken out at. That can be interesting for many Danish homeowners and we are therefore seeing a high number of offers for loan restructuring or supplementary loans,” he said.

Restructuring loans may not be advantageous for everyone and individual assessments must always be made, Finans Danmark writes.

“Homeowners can switch their current fixed rate loan for a new fixed rate loan with a higher interest rate, or they can switch to a variable rate loan. The variable rate will be lower than the fixed rate here and now but the variable rate can be higher than the fixed rate loan you are coming from,” Jensen said.

“Additionally, there is a risk that the interest can increase and maybe be higher than the fixed rate loan. A higher interest will give higher repayments on the loan and that can hollow out the gains made from the restructuring,” he said.

Danish inflation stays at 10 percent, disappointing economists

Economists in Denmark say they are disappointed at latest inflation figures, which show prices remain 10 percent higher than they were a year ago.

Published: 10 November 2022 13:58 CET
Data from Statistics Denmark show that consumer prices in October 2022 were 10.1 percent higher than the same period in 2021.

The inflation rate is unchanged from September, when it was also 10 percent, meaning prices are still increasing at the steepest rate observed since November 1982.

Higher prices for consumers of electricity, food, gas and fuel are the main causes of the high overall inflation.

Jeppe Juuul Borre, chief economist at Arbejdernes Landsbank, told news wire Ritzau the new data is “terrible” news.

“We had certainly hoped for a decrease and an easing of inflation in today’s figures. The sharp price increases are gnawing their way through Danes’ household budgets at the highest rate in 40 years,” he wrote in a comment. 

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: What’s causing the highest inflation rate in Denmark for almost 40 years?

An ‘average’ family would incur additional costs of 45,000 kroner on their annual budget if the bought the same items in line with the price increases, Borre told Ritzau.

“That is extremely painful for many Danes and will unavoidably affect private budgets,” he said.

A current lull in electricity prices has failed to have an impact on inflation, the senior economist with the Danish Chamber of Commerce, Tore Stramer, told Ritzau.

But Stramer said that inflation may have now reached its highest level.

“We expect a significant fall in inflation towards the turn of the year and into 2023, where inflation will again reach a normal level of 2 percent,” he said.

“If energy prices don’t rise again over the winter, the fall in inflation could even be quite strong,” he said.

The inflation rate for September 2021 – just over one year ago – was 2.2 percent.

