Four ways to (legally) lower your tax bill in Denmark

Denmark recently overtook France to become the highest tax country in the European Union, according a new comparison of tax rates across the bloc.

The 2020 edition of Taxation Trends in the European Union found that Denmark’s government in 2019 raised 46.1 percent of GDP in tax revenues.

While that fits in with the country’s long-established model providing a high social security net, there are a number of deduction rules to be aware of if you want to ensure you’re not paying more than you need to.

Self-employed and employed people alike can adjust their tax returns by logging in to the skat.dk website and entering the deductions on their forskudsopgørelse (preliminary tax return, prior to March) or årsopgørelse (annual return, calculated and displayed on the SKAT website at the beginning of March). The deadline for the latter falls in May each year.

Travel deduction (kørselsfradrag)

If you travel a long distance to get to and from work, you may be entitled to deduct some of your travel expenses from your taxable income.

The travel deduction, or kørselsfradrag, is designed to cover the cost of travelling to and from work over a set minimum distance. It applies to rail and car journeys alike (for cars, the cost of fuel used for commuting comprises the deductible amount).

You can claim the deduction if you travel at total of 24 kilometres to get to and from work (12 kilometres each way, in other words). This only applies on days when you actually travelled from your home to a place of work, and not, for example, for days you spent working from home.

As such, many people claimed a much lower travel deduction in 2020 compared to preceding years, with home working mandatory for many during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The value of the deduction is 26 percent. As such, if you spent 1,000 kroner on travel in a year, your tax bill can be reduced by 260 kroner.

Food and accommodation (kost og logi)

Like with transport, you can get a deduction for the cost of food and accommodation (such as hotel stays) from your tax bill, if these are incurred when you stay away from home for work. In this case, by applying a daily rate for deduction.

Deductions are also granted for so-called “double householding” (dobbelt husførelse) if you have a temporary work place far from your home, which, due to the distance, requires you to take accommodation rather than travel from home each day.

The maximum amount for which you can be given a deduction is 29,300 (for the 2021 tax year).

Work clothes, textbooks, courses (and more)

With a few exceptions, the cost of things that you need to buy to be able to do your job – clothing, textbooks or equipment – can be applied as a tax deduction.

It should be noted that such items must only be bought for work use, so if, for example, you purchase a laptop and use it for both work and personal matters, it won’t be tax deductible.

If you have a home office or workshop, you can deduct costs for the room in a narrow set of circumstances only: the type or extent of the work you do in the room must prevent it from any other (private) home use. A laboratory would qualify, for example, but a desk in the corner of your bedroom won’t.

However, you can apply a deduction to at least 6,500 kroner of your income if you are eligible for this deduction.

Likewise, clothes and textbooks must be impossible to conduct your work without for them to qualify for deductions. Think uniforms, not suits; and academic journals in your specific field, not National Geographic.

Unemployment insurance and union membership (A-kasse og fagforening)

If you are member of an unemployment insurance provider (A-kasse) or a union – which the majority of people on the Danish labour market are – then you can claim a deduction for your membership fees.

There are rules for the maximum costs you can claim a deduction for – around 6,000 kroner per year for unions, for example, which may be a little less than you actually pay.

As with the other deductions listed above, you include these costs in your tax return by logging on to the website of the Danish Tax Authority, SKAT, and entering them in the appropriated boxes on your preliminary or annual return.

