WORKING IN DENMARK

Digital nomads: Who can work remotely in Denmark?

Covid-19 ushered in a new era of remote work opportunities, but being a digital nomad is still a legal grey area in some countries. Here’s how it works in Denmark.

Published: 8 November 2022 11:16 CET
Person working on their laptop in a cafe
The rise in remote working means more people are looking to work temporarily in different countries. Photo: Alizée Baudez, Unsplash

A digital nomad is someone who is not bound by where they work and can go from country to country, exploring while they work remotely. Denmark can be a tempting location to do this, due to a large number of co-working spaces, fast internet connection, widely-spoken English and a high quality of life.

However it’s not always quite as simple as that when there are visas and costs involved. It is the cost of living and high rental prices that has caused Copenhagen to be ranked as 70 out of 75 global cities on the The Work-from-Anywhere Index, compiled by Nestpick.com. Then there are the visas.

Does Denmark have a digital nomad visa?

Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, many countries, most recently Spain, have jumped on the remote work bandwagon and are offering eligible people a digital nomad visa for a set amount of time (usually one year or more).

Unfortunately, Denmark is not one of those countries. But that doesn’t mean it’s completely out of bounds- it just means knowing the different immigration rules for EU and non-EU citizens.

What are the rules for EU citizens?

If you are a citizen of Finland, Iceland, Norway or Sweden, you are free to enter, live, study and work in Denmark. You do not need a visa or residence permit.

Less than three months

Citizens of EU and European Economic Area (EEA) countries can stay in Denmark for up to three months (90 days) without having to register as a resident.

You just have to show a valid passport, state the purpose of your stay, and have enough money for your trip. This is recommended at around 350 kroner a day or 500 kroner a day if staying at a hotel. 

If your stay is three months or shorter, you are allowed to perform certain types of work-related activity without a residence and work permit. According to the Danish Agency for International Recruitment and Integration (SIIR), these activities include teaching or attending a course or participating in meetings, negotiations, briefings and training.

You need a residence and work permit if you take part in creating a product or changing a product, or if you contribute to the output of a company in any way, so you need to check this with SIRI before arriving in Denmark.

FOR MEMBERS: Can you travel in and out of Denmark if you lose your residence card?

More than three months

For stays of more than three months, you have to apply for a temporary residence permit. To get this, you need to be employed, self-employed, a student at a recognised educational institution or have enough money to support yourself financially.

If you are a job seeker, you are required to submit your application within six months after entering Denmark.

Once you are registered as a resident, you get a CPR number which is your social security number and allows you to access healthcare, childcare, open a bank account, among other things. Although the European Health Insurance Card (EHIC) does provide some health cover.

To register as self-employed, your business must be established and registered in Denmark. Checks will be made on the size of the turnover, VAT payments, invoices and accounts.

To get temporary residence based on supporting yourself financially, you must show you can support yourself and any family members for at least the first 12 months of your stay in Denmark.

The amount needed to get the permit is based on your individual circumstances of how much you would receive if you were claiming benefits, which is found here. For example, someone who is aged 30 and under needs to show they have 6,228 kroner a month for 12 months before tax. Someone with a child needs to have 8,716 kroner per month over 12 months. This will be assessed again after 12 months.

READ MORE: What’s the difference between temporary and permanent residency in Denmark?

What are the rules for non-EU citizens?

Like EU and EEA citizens, some third-country nationals can stay in Denmark for up to 90 days out of every 180 days as a tourist. These countries include the US and the UK.

The 90-day rule applies to the entire Schengen Area though, so if you spend 90 days in Denmark you can’t then jump over the border to spend another 90 days in Germany. Instead, you will have to leave the Schengen Area if you do not have a valid visa.

As with EU and EEA citizens, if your stay is shorter than three months, you are allowed to perform certain types of work-related activity without a residence and work permit. These include teaching or attending a course or participating in meetings, negotiations, briefings and training.

You need a residence and work permit if you take part in creating a product or changing a product, or if you contribute to the output of a company in any way so you need to check this with SIRI first before arriving in Denmark.

READ ALSO: Reader question: Can Britons living in EU spend more than 90 days in another Schengen country?

More than three months

If you are a young citizen of Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Japan, New Zealand or South Korea, you can apply for a Working Holiday visa in Denmark.

These visas are designed to give young citizens from these countries the opportunity to learn about each other’s cultures. You can stay for up to a year and you are allowed to work a number of months during that year, as well as attend an educational course such as Danish language lessons. 

For other non EU citizens wanting to stay in Denmark for longer than 90 days, a work permit is needed, where you work for a company in Denmark. This then enables you to get a residency permit.

There are various ways to get a work permit, depending on your profession. A list of different types of work sectors and requirements needed, can be found on the website nyidanmark.dk.

These include Fast-track scheme, Pay limit scheme, Positive lists, Researcher, Employed PHD, Guest researcher, Special individual qualifications, Herdsmen and farm managers, Establishment card, Start-up Denmark, Trainee, Certification, ESS Scheme, Authorisation, Labour Market Attachment, Drill rigs and other mobile workplaces, Volunteer, Sideline employment, Employment for adaptation and training purposes, Work permit for accompanying family members.

Work permits are no longer than four years but you can apply for an extension three months before your current permit expires. 

Tax

Tax should also be considered as this is where it can get complicated without a dedicated digital nomad visa.

In Denmark you are eligible to pay tax after becoming a resident or living in Denmark for six consecutive months. If you own property outside Denmark or have non-Danish income, you should remember to declare this.  

So there are ways to set up in Denmark as a digital nomad. If you want to work for three months or less as either an EU, EEA or non EU citizen, it involves a conversation with SIRI to check your type of work is eligible on the 90-day scheme with no permit. As you don’t have a residence permit, this means you won’t have access to healthcare, childcare and other benefits but you don’t have to pay tax in Denmark.

For anything longer, it involves getting employed by a company in Denmark to get a work permit, or if you’re an EU or EEA citizen, showing you have savings or registering your business in Denmark. This then gives you a residence permit and access to healthcare, childcare and other benefits but also means you have to pay tax in Denmark.

READ MORE:

WORKING IN DENMARK

EXPLAINED: How can people overseas get an IT job in Denmark?

So you’ve got a degree in computer science, data analytics, or something similarly technical, you’re a new graduate or someone with a couple of years of work experience under your belt, and you fancy moving to Denmark to work. Where do you begin?

Published: 7 November 2022 17:23 CET
EXPLAINED: How can people overseas get an IT job in Denmark?

Do I need a work permit to start working in Denmark?

The rules regarding residence and work in Denmark are administered by the Danish Immigration Service and The Danish Agency for International Recruitment and Integration (SIRI) under the Ministry of Immigration and Integration.

If you are from an EU/EEA country, you can freely enter Denmark and begin to work upon arrival without needing a permit to work. The case is different for those who are not EU citizens.

For these people, there are various ways to get a work permit, which can be found at nyidanmark.dk.

For most IT and tech-related jobs, internationals are employed through the Fast-track Scheme, Pay Limit Scheme or through the Positive List for People with a Higher Education, in which an IT education is listed.

The work permit is secured through proof of employment – a signed contract – and so you must find a job before you submit your work permit application. Once you have a work permit, you can apply for a residence permit.

A residence and work permit based on a job in Denmark allows your family to come with you to Denmark.  A permit can be granted to your spouse, registered or cohabiting partner as well as children under the age of 18 living at home.

Holding a residence permit as an accompanying family member to an employee in general allows you the right to work in Denmark. Therefore, you do not need to apply for a separate work permit if you get a job.

READ MORE: How can you get a work permit in Denmark if you are not an EU national?

If you are already in Denmark and have just completed an advanced degree – master’s level or higher – your residence permit as a non EU national will remain valid for an additional six months, allowing you to seek employment in Denmark.

How do IT consultants and other tech workers end up getting jobs in Denmark?

A large amount of IT workers come to work in Denmark as employees for the big Indian and global IT consultancies, such as Infosys, TCS, or Wipro, Accenture, Deloitte, or IBM. Once they are in Denmark, some then get hired by a local Danish company.

Others come to study for a Masters degree at a Danish university and then apply for a job, while some programmers and other skilled workers are hired directly by Danish employers either from their home country, or while working in another country in the EU.

READ MORE: What’s the difference between temporary and permanent residency in Denmark

So where do I begin my job search?

“LinkedIn is where you start,” Sheetal Ashar, a senior software engineer in Aarhus told The Local.

You can use LinkedIn’s job search tool to look for positions. The website will show you jobs that match keywords on your profile, but you can also customise search parameters to show you openings in specific cities, companies, or job titles. Setting your profile to public also means recruiters can contact you.

“I think a very clear and specific resume helps and you should write a cover let that highlights what you have done. Talking to recruiters can also help. If you look for the profile of the hiring manager and ask them what they are looking for, that enhances your chance to be noticed when you interview,” Ashar advised.

LinkedIn is where Ashar found her own job in Aarhus, after living in Denmark for a year looking after her son. She said the process was smooth and she now helps recruit for the company.

“We go to universities to hire student workers and interns, so if you find an opportunity like that you should go for it. We don’t pay but it can help build your network and you can find a job that way,”  she recommended.

Other IT companies can offer work visas to hire employees from abroad.

“My company sorted out the work permit for me and my family through the Fast-track scheme. I was never concerned about my work permit and extensions and I now have permanent residency in Denmark,”  Yogesh who works as a Senior IT Architect at in Aarhus, told The Local.

He moved from northern India with his wife and two children over eight years ago and first worked for Grundfos, after seeing a job advertised on LinkedIn.

“I was working with IBM in northern India where Arla is a client. While working on a project for them I got to know Denmark and the people who worked there and I loved everything about it. So I started looking for job openings where I could be part of a Danish organisation and by chance I saw a job opening at Grundfos, which I got,” Yogesh explained.

He has found that Danish companies have become increasingly international since he started working in the country.

“It is easier now than when I tried eight years ago to get a job, because a lot of internationals are part of Danish organisations and all organisations are focussing on diversity,” Yogesh said. This is something Sheetal Ashar has also noticed, particularly in Aarhus, where there are currently a lot of job opportunities for internationals in IT and technology.
 
Where else can I search for jobs?
‘The State of Denmark’ lists IT and tech-related jobs from companies across Denmark specifically suited for international candidates.
 
‘The State of Denmark’ campaign is part of the project ‘Talent to Denmark’ and is partly funded by the European Social Fund (ESF) and the Danish Board of Business Development. Their website also gives advice about Danish work culture and life in Denmark.

READ MORE: What foreign residents need to know about Denmark’s pension rules

