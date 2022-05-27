For members
RESIDENCY PERMITS
What’s the difference between temporary and permanent residency in Denmark?
If you are a citizen from outside the Nordic countries and you want to work, live and study in Denmark, you need a residency permit. There are two types of residency permits in Denmark, called temporary residency and permanent residency. Here we explain the difference and how to get them.
Published: 27 May 2022 14:52 CEST
Switching from temporary to permanent residency in Denmark may be beneficial once you become eligible. Photo by Kylie Cheung on Unsplash
